BSU volleyball takes solace after Final Four 5-set loss

Ball State men's volleyball team saw its dream season came to a disappointing end late Thursday as the No. 2 seed Cardinals lost in the NCAA Tournament Final Four to defending national champion Hawaii in five sets at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, falling 28-26, 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-11.

The Cardinals (23-4) were playing their first NCAA Tournament match since 2002. They have never reached the tournament's championship match.

“Obviously we're bummed about that loss, but for our path, our journey this season, to be able to fight the defending champions in five, we had some good plays there and they just made a few more than we did,” said first-year Ball State coach Donan Cruz, the national coach of the year. “As we think about the growth in the year, simply what we spoke about in that last huddle was there's really nothing to hang our heads on.

“Though it stings in this moment, these are the things that really get to us that championship mindset.”

Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Player of the Year Kaleb Jenness led the Cardinals with 18 kills and 11 digs, and fellow All-American Angelos Mandilaris chipped in 15 kills and eight digs.

It was the last match in the Ball State careers for Mandilaris and another All-American, setter Quinn Isaacson. After the match, Isaacson, a three-time All-MIVA selection, reflected on his career in Muncie and the future of the program.

“We have a winning culture here, we've got the people to do it,” said the native of Plainfield, Illinois. “Obviously I'm on to the next level, but I know the group that we have around is ready to do the same thing we did this year, so I'm excited to see that. I'm proud of what we've created here.”

In the postmatch news conference, Jenness announced he would use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted to all athletes during the coronavirus pandemic and play one more season for Ball State.

“There is motivation to be back here next year,” said Jenness, who is a three-time first-team All-MIVA honoree. “We will be back here next year.”

Another Cardinals All-American, middle blocker Felix Egharevba, also has the option to use his extra year of eligibility but has not announced whether he will do so.

Ball State had beaten Hawaii twice during the regular season, on Jan. 29 and 31.

The Cardinals rolled through the third set Thursday, finishing it off with an ace from Mandilaris to take a 2-1 lead. But they fell behind early in the fourth and fifth sets and were unable to complete comebacks in either.

They closed a 10-3 fifth-set deficit to 14-11 after staving off two match points, but a kill from Hawaii's Dimitrios Mouchlias finished off the Rainbow Warriors' victory. The ball was originally called out, but a challenge reversed the decision.

Ball State returns a group next season that, in addition to Jenness, includes Angola native Dyer Ball, son of Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball great Lloy Ball, a four-time All-American for the Mastodons.

“Losing is part of life,” the elder Ball wrote on Twitter on Friday. “At least if you're successful, it should be. What we take away from losing will determine our success in the future. The Cardinals represented themselves, their school and the Midwest at the highest level last night in a tough 5 set match. Great year!”

dsinn@jg.net