Agent's demand puts college coaches in bind

An agent for a prominent college athlete finally said out loud what schools likely hear in private: Pay the player more, or he will transfer to a school that will.

The brazen demand made on behalf of University of Miami basketball star Isaiah Wong last week provided a rare, unvarnished glimpse into the way elite college sports have been transformed by players' rights to earn money through endorsements.

Teammates are comparing contracts. Players' financial backers are swapping barbs. And coaches and administrators are struggling to keep their rosters full – and players happy – without running afoul of the rules.

If Wong's agent didn't technically cross the bounds of what's permissible – players can't seek payment simply in return for a promise to play at a specific school – then he firmly planted his foot on the line, according to labor experts.

“We are rapidly moving toward professionalization at full market rate for these NCAA players,” said Michael LeRoy, labor law professor at the University of Illinois. “It's very clear it's really not about endorsements, it's about paying guys for their performance.”

Until recently, endorsement deals – or any compensation other than scholarships – were strictly off limits for college athletes. Paying students was seen as a threat to the ideal of amateur sports. But legal challenges by athletes seeking to reap some of the billions of dollars schools were earning off of sports forced change. In 2019, California became the first state to pass a law allowing athletes to earn money on endorsements, autograph signings and other activities, and by July 2021, the NCAA lifted its decades-old ban.

The NCAA left in place only loosely defined guidelines: the deals could not be used to entice recruits or as a form of pay-for-play contracts.

Wong surely wasn't the first player to have a representative make a demand based on a player's perceived market value, and he won't be the last, experts said.

“He was just the first to be so public about it,” said Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association.

Tens of thousands of athletes across many sports have cashed in, according to Opendorse, a firm that works with schools on player-compensation matters ranging from brand-building to compliance.

Deals can be worth as little as a few hundred dollars; some reportedly top $1 million. Football players earn the most, followed by women's and men's basketball players, according to Opendorse. Endorsements can be found far and wide, even in seemingly low-profile sports such as golf, rowing and hockey.

So far, it's only been individual players landing big deals, but that could change. LeRoy, the labor law professor, wondered what would happen if players from the same basketball team made a joint demand for more generous endorsement pay, putting a program in a bind.

It's easier for a football team to bounce back if players seeking better endorsements transfer to other schools because the rosters are larger than in basketball. But keeping everyone happy is a challenge for coaches.

TCU football coach Sonny Dykes said recruits routinely ask about endorsement deals.

“Basically, all we can do is pass on a number and say, 'Hey, you can talk to this guy, and he'll tell you what we can or can't do.' It's really that simple,” Dykes said. “The concern for me is that somebody makes a promise to a kid and doesn't follow through. We have no control over that.”

In many cases, the people to call are the ones running collectives, sports marketing agencies that have sprung up to support specific schools and facilitate deals between their athletes and businesses such as apparel companies, energy drink companies, car dealerships and restaurants.

Nijel Pack, a men's basketball player from Indianapolis who transferred to Miami from Kansas State, signed with the software company LifeWallet for $800,000, plus the use of a car for two years, spurning Purdue to do so.