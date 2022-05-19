Pac-12 ends divisions after NCAA move

Moments after the NCAA Division I Council tossed out requirements that dictate how football conferences can determine a champion, the Pac-12 announced Wednesday it was scrapping its divisional format for the coming season.

The Pac-12 will now match the teams with the highest conference winning percentages in its title game after 11 seasons of matching winners of the North and South divisions.

Other conferences are expected to follow, most notably the 14-team Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC is looking to implement a new scheduling model as soon as 2023.

NCAA rules previously required football conferences that want to play a championship game to split into divisions if they cannot play a full round-robin schedule.

“Our goal is to place our two best teams in our Pac-12 football championship game, which we believe will provide our conference with the best opportunity to optimize CFP invitations and ultimately win national championships,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said. “Today's decision is an important step towards that goal and immediately increases both fan interest in, ... our football championship game.”

The D-I Council also approved Football Oversight Committee recommendations meant to aid with roster management, lifting the yearly scholarship cap of 25.

While the maximum of 25 so-called initial counters would be scrapped under the proposal for the next two years, the overall scholarship limit of 85 per team in the Bowl Subdivision and 63 in the Championship Subdivision will remain in place. The change, backed by the American Football Coaches' Association, is aimed at helping teams replenish rosters thinned by transfers.

Without divisions, a conference would be more likely to have its two most accomplished teams in its championship game and improve its chances of having a team or two selected to the College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten and Southeastern Conference are also considering future scheduling models and whether to stick with divisions.

The Big 12 is pondering a return to divisions as it prepares to welcome four new members in 2023, increasing the number to 14, at least temporarily.

Texas and Oklahoma are set to leave the Big 12 after the 2024 season and join the SEC. Incoming Big 12 members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are expected to join the conference by 2023.