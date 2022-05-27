Ball State in MAC baseball championship

Ball State baseball secured a spot in the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship Friday with a 9-7 victory over Central Michigan at Ball Diamond in Muncie. Starting pitcher Tyler Schweitzer, the MAC Pitcher of the Year, worked eight innings, gave up two runs on six hits and struck out nine.

The Cardinals (40-17) will play the winner of Central Michigan and Toledo on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. They will have two chances to win one game for the conference tournament title, which would be their second in program history and first since 2006.

Ball State took the lead in the third on a two-run single from Adam Tellier that made it 3-2. Tellier went 2 for 4 with a double. The Cardinals tacked on four runs in the fifth after Zach Cole ripped a two-run double to left-center and Ryan Peltier belted a two-run homer, his eighth of the season.

Peltier went 2 for 3 and drove in three and Hunter Dobbins went 3 for 3 with a walk and scored three times.

Schweitzer (11-2) threw 143 pitches and departed with a 9-2 lead. The Chippewas scored five runs in the top of the ninth and the tying run came to the plate before Sam Klein finished the Cardinals' sixth win in a row.