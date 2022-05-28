Irish shut out Cavaliers in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Liam Simon tied a career high with eight strikeouts while allowing just two hits in five innings and No. 3 seed Notre Dame beat fifth-seeded Virginia 3-0 on Friday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Notre Dame (35-13) had already secured a spot in the semifinals after beating Florida State in pool play Thursday. Virginia (38-17) awaits NCAA selections Monday.

Zack Prajzner opened the scoring with an RBI single to score David LaManna in the second inning. Jack Penney doubled off the wall in the fourth to score Jack Brannigan for a 2-0 lead.

Prajzner added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to again score LaManna, who was 2 for 3.

Notre Dame improved to 18-0 this season when allowing two or fewer runs.

Big Ten

IOWA 5, PURDUE 4: In Omaha, Nebraska, Izaya Fullard singled through the left side of the infield with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to score Michael Seegers as the No. 3 seed Hawkeyes won an elimination game.

Iowa (34-18) scored the winning run when Seegers reached on a one-out single off Purdue reliever Landon Weins (3-4). Seegers moved up a base on a foul out and the Boilermakers intentionally walked Keaton Anthony. Fullard delivered his RBI single on a 0-2 count.

Troy Viola led off the bottom of the second with a home run to give Purdue (29-22) a 1-0 lead.

INDIANA 8, ILLINOIS 1: In Omaha, Nebraska, Bradley Brehmer pitched a complete game four-hitter and eighth-seeded Indiana scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to eliminate fourth-seeded Illinois.

The Hoosiers (26-31) bounced back from a heart-breaking 11-inning loss to top-seeded Maryland to face the loser of the Michigan-Maryland game today.

Brehmer (5-4), a senior transfer from Wright State, had his best outing for the Hoosiers, holding the Illini (31-22) to a sixth-inning run that tied the game 1-1, a tie his teammates quickly broke with an unearned run in the bottom of the inning. He struck out six, walked two.

Phillip Glasser finished with two hits and two runs batted in, Homestead product Carter Mathison drove in a pair of runs and Tyler Doanes scored twice.

MAC

BALL STATE 9, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 7: In Muncie, Ball State secured a spot in the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship.

Starting pitcher Tyler Schweitzer, the MAC Pitcher of the Year, worked eight innings, gave up two runs on six hits and struck out nine. He threw 143 pitches.

The Cardinals (40-17) will play the winner of Central Michigan vs. Toledo at 2:30 p.m. today. They will have two chances to win one game for the tournament title, which would be their second in program history and first since 2006.

Peltier went 2 for 3 and drove in three, and Hunter Dobbins went 3 for 3 with a walk and scored three times.