Hoosiers eliminate top-seeded Terrapins

OMAHA, Neb. – Freshman Josh Pyne had a two-out, two-run single in the top of the 11th inning to spark No. 8 seed Indiana to a 6-4 victory over top-seeded Maryland in an elimination game at the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday.

Indiana (27-31) advanced to play No. 2 seed Rutgers in a semifinal later Saturday. Maryland (41-12) exits following its second straight loss after an 11-game win streak.

Peter Serruto started the winning rally when he was hit by Matt Walsh on a 1-2 pitch with one out. Serruto moved to second on a wild pitch before Phillip Glasser struck out looking for the second out. Bobby Whalen was walked intentionally. Samuel Murrison then walked unintentionally to load the bases. Will Glock replaced Walsh and surrendered Pyne's single up the middle.

Braydon Tucker (2-3) pitched the final six inning to pick up the win.

Homestead graduate Carter Mathison went 1 for 6 for Indiana.

ACC

NORTH CAROLINA 7, NOTRE DAME 2: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Mac Horvath hit a go-ahead single with two outs in the eighth inning, and Danny Serretti followed with a two-run double to spark the No. 8 seed Tar Heels in the semifinal round.

North Carolina (37-19) advances to play the winner of the second semifinal – either No. 11 seed Pittsburgh or No. 12 seed North Carolina State – in today's championship game.

The Tar Heels pulled away from a 2-2 tied in the eighth. Mikey Madej singled to lead off. Tomas Frick reached first on a throwing error and Patrick Alvarez followed with a walk to load the bases.

Jackson Dennies replaced Tyrell and struck out Johnny Castagnozzi for the first out. Will Mercer relieved Dennies and struck out Angel Zarate on three pitches for the second out. But Horvath singled through the right side of the infield to score Madej, and Danny Serretti added two insurance runs with a double.

MAC

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 12, BALL STATE 3: In Muncie, the Cardinals (40-18) saw a six-game winning streak snapped. Zach Cole hit his 13th home run of the season to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the second, but the Chippewas scored the next 11 runs. The teams will play at noon today for the Mid-American Conference championship.