“I feel so mature, being in this room,” Ayanna Patterson said over the din of about 100 kids, most of them elementary schoolers, shooting hoops at the McMillen Park Community Center on Friday.
Patterson just completed her freshman year at UConn, but on this morning the Homestead grad, two-time Tiffany Gooden Award winner and 2022 Indiana Miss Basketball was the host of the inaugural EmPower Forward Basketball Skills Camp.
“It’s special for me, to be able to connect with this next generation, being in this room with all these 4-year-olds,” said Patterson, who explained that she felt like an adult in the room even though she hasn’t yet turned 20.
A special proclamation from the mayor might have contributed to that feeling.
Just ahead of lunchtime at Friday’s camp, Fort Wayne councilwoman Sharon Tucker read a mayoral proclamation from Tom Henry declaring Friday “Ayanna Patterson Empower Forward Weekend” in Fort Wayne in recognition for her on- and off-the-court accomplishments.
That notice was the cherry on top of an event that Patterson has been planning for months. She spent hours and hours of her childhood in the McMillen gym, where her father is the center’s manager and where she attended her first basketball camp.
Proceeds from the full-day event will go to the Autism Society of Indiana, which was presented with a $15,000 dollar check to support their services. After the basketball activities concluded at 3 p.m., there was also a family resource fair to highlight some of the services and opportunities available to people affected by autism in Fort Wayne.
Patterson said that she was inspired by her 11-year-old nephew, who was diagnosed with autism when he was very young.
“He is one-in-a-million, very smart,” Patterson said. “He learns a lot on his technology, and I love seeing his eyes light up when he’s on his iPad. He loves sorting colors.”
Patterson said that her nephew, like any other kid, wants to be able to do all the things his brother does. So in the future, she would like to host a low-sensory camp designated for kids with autism.
“I just want to see more things for kids with autism in our community,” Patterson said.
Mari Love, the senior director for events and engagement at the Autism Society of Indiana, said Patterson first reached out to the organization last year.
“Ayanna reached out to us and said, ‘I have this amazing idea, and I want you guys to be the beneficiaries of it, will you walk with me?’” Love said. “So we’ve been in this partnership for about a year now, and seeing this day happen has been amazing. We plan on being with her every year that she does this, and continue to increase these inclusive environments, especially in the world of sports.”
The money raised for the Autism Society of Indiana will help increase the sports opportunities for people with autism even before Patterson has a chance to host one herself.
“One of the major things that Ayanna wants to see happen is more inclusive sports camps and things like that, so that’s the first thing that we plan on doing, trying to find ways to include the autism community in different sports, not just basketball, but track, tennis and volleyball,” Love said. “Our plan next year is to have camps like that and increase the training and the resources for other camps to be more inclusive for the autism community.”
Although Patterson served as a leader for admiring boys and girls on Friday, she will soon return to UConn for her sophomore year, where she is still learning from her older teammates.
“The biggest change was being on the court with older people who have played college basketball for years. It was cool to be there and learn from Dorka (Juhász), Lou (Lopez Sénéchal) and all my other teammates who have played the game of basketball at a high level for many years,” Patterson said. “Being there is like being a sponge.”