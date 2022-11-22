Ball State let an two-touchdown second-half lead get away Tuesday against Miami (Ohio) and lost 18-17 at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio, in the regular season finale for both teams. The loss left the Cardinals short of bowl eligibility, meaning they will be unable to extend their postseason streak to a program record three seasons.
Ball State (5-7, 3-5 Mid-American Conference) led 17-3 in the third quarter thanks to first-half touchdown runs of 48 and 23 yards from Carson Steele, who finished with 26 carries for 180 yards, his ninth 100-yard performance this season, and crossed the 1,500-yard mark for the year.
The Redhawks (6-6, 4-4) drew within 17-12 on an 18-yard Aveon Smith touchdown scramble with 6:12 left. Steele had a chance to all but ice the game on fourth and 1 from the Cardinal 47 with 3:05 to go, but he was stuffed at the line and Miami took over. Six plays later, Smith found former Indiana receiver Miles Marshall in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown to put Miami in front with 1:42 to play.
Ball State quarterback John Paddock threw a game-sealing interception on the Cardinals' final drive.