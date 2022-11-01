Ball State running back Carson Steele ran 29 times for a career-high 192 yards, including a pin-balling 37-yard sprint which set up the winning touchdown, to lead the Cardinals to a 27-20 victory over Kent State at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio, on Tuesday.
Ball State (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) is within one game of bowl eligibility and can take over first place in the MAC West Division with a road victory over Toledo on Tuesday.
The Cardinals trailed 13-0 in the first quarter, but Steele, the 2020 Indiana Mr. Football, broke Kent State’s shutout with a 15-yard sprint around the left side for a touchdown. Quarterback John Paddack followed with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jayshon Jackson for a 14-13 lead late in the first half.
A pair of field goals from Leo graduate Ben VonGunten pushed the lead to seven, but the Golden Flashes knotted the score at 20 with a 7-play, 65-yard scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter.
Ball State responded with a score of its own as Paddock followed Steele’s big run with a fade to Tanner Koziol for an 8-yard touchdown.
The Cardinals stopped Kent State on downs on the ensuing possession and Steele converted a third and 3 with another powerful run to clinch the victory. The sophomore went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season.