Ball State basketball coach Michael Lewis laughs when he talks about the possibility of the Cardinals scheduling a game against Indiana in the coming years.
“Everybody always ask me that, and the scheduling piece is very difficult, but I know some people down there and they know me,” Lewis said, smiling. “I’d love to get something in the works. … They have some things they want to do with some high-major games, but we are in some talks to try to get something done.”
Lewis, a Jasper native, played for the Hoosiers from 1996 to 2000 and departed the program as its all-time assists leader (a record since broken by Yogi Ferrell). In March, Lewis, formerly an assistant coach at UCLA, was tasked with turning around a Cardinals program that has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2000.
On Thursday, Lewis and Ball State women’s basketball coach Brady Sallee visited Fort Wayne along with Cardinals athletic director Beth Goetz for the annual Northeastern Indiana Cardinal Classic Golf Outing and Dinner at Chestnut Hills Golf Club.
“This is an important area of the state for us,” Sallee said. “You’ve got such good high school basketball up here, you’ve got a great AAU program up here, so any chance we have to get the brand out in Fort Wayne is important.
“It’s great to just get out and talk about your program and this is a place where we’ve got some great alums and some great friends, so this was a trip I’ve been looking forward to, for sure.”
Lewis has been on the job for less than three months, but he says he’s received a warm reception from high school coaches and players in the state. He insists, as he did when the Cardinals held an introductory news conference for him in April, he did not take the job to build a winning program a few years down the line – he’s in Muncie to win immediately.
In that goal, he got an early boost from Ball State’s leading scorer, forward Payton Sparks, a Winchester native who won Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year honors last season. Despite interest from some high-major programs, Sparks opted to remain with Ball State rather than transfer. Fellow freshman contributor Jaylin Sellers also returned after a stint in the transfer portal.
“We want to build a very competitive basketball program that’s going to win championships, and we want kids that want to be a part of it,” Lewis said. “That’s how I viewed Ball State when I was coming up. When I was coming out of high school, you were either going to Indiana or Purdue and if you couldn’t put those two jerseys on, you were going to Ball State.
“That’s a challenge of my staff is to build our brand back, getting Ball State basketball to be important and in front of the eyes of Indiana players.”
Sallee’s team is coming off a 20-13 season, the Cardinals’ fifth 20-win season in his 10 years at the helm. The Cardinals fell just short of an NCAA Tournament berth, losing 79-75 to Buffalo in the MAC Tournament championship game. The program is still looking for its second March Madness appearance and first since 2009.
“We’ve got a little saying around our offices, in our locker room and in our workout facility: ‘we have to be five points better,’ ” Sallee said. “We came up four points short this year, and that’s going to be our rallying cry. I don’t have to say it a lot with this group, because they’re still not over that loss. … This group is motivated to make sure they don’t leave anything on the table this year.”
The Cardinals lost former Central Noble standout Sydney Freeman, who was All-MAC honorable mention in 2020-21 and averaged 11.1 points last season, to Dayton via transfer, but bring in transfers Sydney Shafer from Western Michigan and Alex Richard from Butler.
And Sallee is always on the lookout for talent from northeast Indiana.
“Some of the best high school coaches in the state are in Fort Wayne,” the Cardinals’ coach said. “It always starts with the people. They go about it the right way, and I’ve got a lot of respect for the way they do it and I think it jibes with the way we run our program.”