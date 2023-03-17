As Christian Parker discussed his second half – and it was a super one – teammate Collen Gurley mumbled quietly and repeatedly into the microphone: “He’s such a dawg.”
It wasn’t enough praise.
Parker finished with 29 points – 20 of them coming after halftime – and Mount Union defeated Wisconsin-Whitewater 83-79 on Thursday in the second semifinal of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball championship at Memorial Coliseum.
The third-ranked Purple Raiders, from Alliance, Ohio, overcame a dismal start and a 20-point deficit in front of an announced crowd of 884.
“After the first half, and missing some easy ones that I know I should have made, I kind of went into locker room and just thought about everything,” said Parker, a 6-foot-6 forward and the Ohio Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year, who made 12 of 26 shots, including 8 of 14 in the second half, and added 11 rebounds.
“Coming out in the second half, I knew I could make those shots. I just needed to be patient down there and let the game come to me. That’s what really helped me out. And my teammates just throwing me the ball, if I’m on honest; they’re going to find me if I’m down there.”
Jeffery Mansfield had 20 points, making 16 of 18 free-throws, for Mount Union (30-2). Gurley added 15 points with some pivotal late-game shots.
In the first semifinal, Christopher Newport defeated Swarthmore 69-66 in a rematch of the 2019 championship game, which was won by Swarthmore at the Coliseum. This year’s championship game, pitting second-ranked Christopher Newport (29-3) and Mount Union, will tip off 4:07 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum.
Upstart Wisconsin Whitewater (25-8), which didn’t trail until more than midway through the second half, was paced by Carter Capstran, Trevon Chislom and Miles Barnstable, who had 17 points apiece.
It was slightly better in shooting for the game, 45% to 36.3%, including a 57.1% to 29.3% advantage in the first half when the Warhawks led by 20. Mount Union even had to overcome a 1-for-18 night from beyond the arc.
“What a great game. I didn’t think Whitewater was going to miss a shot. I didn’t feel like they did in the first half,” Purple Raiders coach Mike Fuline said. “It was more about us, in that second half, picking up our intensity. This group has prided itself on the defensive side of the floor and just the passion that they play it with. We’re a tough team. I don’t think we were playing as tough as we could and we talked about that at halftime.”
Wisconsin-Whitewater jumped out to an 23-8 lead, on the heels of two big Chislom shots – a dunk and then, after a timeout, a fall-away jumper in the lane. It took a 30-12 lead when Jameer Barker, who scored 15 points, converted a 3 right next to the Mount Union bench with 8:10 remaining in the first half. A Chislom 3 from almost the same spot made it 34-15.
“We were certainly ready to play. We’re in the Final Four,” Fuline said. “But playing well is a whole other thing. Teams haven’t really shot like that on us all year. But, to be honest with you, were we playing with enough emotion? Probably not.”
By halftime, the Warhawks’ lead was down to 13 at 41-28. And the Purple Raiders kept on coming in the second half; a powerful Parker drive cut it to 44-39 and a Gurley runner off the glass trimmed the Wisconsin-Whitewater lead to 56-53.
Mount Union took its first lead with 7:50 remaining, when Gurley got the rebound of his own miss and feathered it in to make it 59-58, and Gurley’s 3 from the corner sent the Purple Raider fans into a frenzy with a 62-60 lead. Then, Gurley’s driving skills took over – he faked out Barnstable for a layup, then followed with another drive at the end of a fastbreak – and it was 66-62 Mount Union.