INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana will enter the season with a defined starter at quarterback, coach Tom Allen said Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days. The Hoosiers just don’t yet know whom that starter will be.
During his turn at the podium on the first day of the preseason interview extravaganza, Allen squashed any thoughts of the Hoosiers running a platoon system under center once the season starts.
“We’ll have a starter named before the opener (against Illinois on Sept. 2), but the bottom line is that, once that person is named, he’ll be the starter,” said Allen, who is entering his sixth season leading the program. “I’m not expecting a dual situation.
“By design we came out of spring football and felt like there wasn’t a clear guy to name, so we didn’t do that. But I love the competition piece to the process and to be able to have to prove it every single day all summer long now into fall camp.”
The frontrunners for the starting job are veteran Jack Tuttle, a former four-star recruit who has played 14 games over the last three seasons for the Hoosiers, and 2020 SEC co-Freshman of the Year Connor Bazelak, who transferred from Missouri in January after throwing 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.
A wild card in the competition is redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II, who missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in spring practice.
“I feel like, no matter who we put out there, they’ll do a great job,” Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner said. “Connor is a guy who’s played a lot of football, has tremendous arm strength; Tuttle is a guy who can move around in the pocket and he’s really transformed his body this year and he’s a really good player too; and then we also have Dexter Williams ... another extremely talented player. He’s an extremely hard worker, too.”
Allen wants his quarterback to take care of the ball – the Hoosiers threw 15 interceptions against nine touchdown passes last season – and have command of the offense, but he also wants an emotional leader.
“You’ve got to win that locker room,” Allen said. “That’s what it comes down to. Even though nobody really huddles anymore, when you talk about the idea of stepping in the huddle, no matter how much time is on the clock, if that guy is in that huddle, we know we’ve got a chance to go win the game with him as our leader. To me, that’s what I want our team to feel from that guy, and that’s their individual responsibility to earn the position.”
McCulley moves to receiver
Not among those battling for Indiana’s starting quarterback spot is sophomore Donaven McCulley, a four-star quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class who started four games at the position last season.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound McCulley, a former Lawrence North standout, moved to wide receiver this offseason, Allen confirmed Tuesday.
McCulley came to Allen with the idea, the coach said, and has responded well to the tutelage of new receivers coach Adam Henry, who previously held the same position with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, Browns, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
“He’s a highly competitive young man and one of the best athletes on our football team, and he wants to be on the field,” Allen said of McCulley.
Snider grad tabbed to step up
The Hoosiers are looking for improvement along their offensive line, which ranked 81st in the country in sacks surrendered last season and blocked for a run game that picked up only 3.3 yards per carry.
In response, Indiana, under new offensive coordinator Walt Bell, tried to simplify its protections this offseason so the linemen are freer to play with physicality.
Allen mentioned returning starting left guard Mike Katic, starting left tackle Luke Haggard, right guard Zach Carpenter, West Texas A&M transfer Parker Hanna and true freshman Carter Smith as players who have impressed this offseason.
The coach also referenced former Snider lineman Randy Holtz, who played 11 games at guard and on special teams as a redshirt freshman last season.
“He’s a guy with a big old body,” Allen said of the 6-foot-7, 365-pound Holtz.
Warren not ruling out expansion
The Big Ten’s additions of USC and UCLA in June – the newcomers will arrive in 2024 – set off a round of discussion about where the conference should turn next.
The Big Ten is reportedly waiting to see if it can lure Notre Dame away from its long-treasured independent status.
Commissioner Kevin Warren did not tamp down the idea the league is looking at adding further.
“I get asked every single day what’s next?” Warren said. “It may include future expansion, but it will be done for the right reasons at the right time. ... We will not expand just to expand. It will be strategic, it will add additional value to our conference.”