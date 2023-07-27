INDIANAPOLIS – During Ryan Walters’ first press conference as Purdue head coach, he said he considered himself the best defensive coordinator in the country. He was fresh off winning 247 Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year while at Illinois and said he would only delegate defensive play-calling duties if he could find someone who could do a better job at it than he could.
On Thursday at Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Walters revealed he believes the man he hired to lead the defense, Kevin Kane, passes that test. Kane, who coached linebackers under Walters with the Illini, will call the plays.
“I’ve been blessed to surround myself and the program with guys that are capable and high-quality coaches and men,” Walters said. “It’s my job to do my job and allow them to do theirs.
“In order for me to do my job in the most efficient and effective way I possibly can, I can’t micromanage, I have to delegate responsibilities and Kevin’s going to do a great job. I was awarded the platform to be a coordinator and run that side of the ball and that ultimately resulted in this opportunity (as Purdue coach) and I have to give Kevin that same platform and opportunity.”
But Walters will still leave his imprint on Purdue’s defense.
Kane, 39, who coordinated defenses at Northern Illinois and SMU from 2016 to 2020, will run the innovative defense Walters dreamed up during his time with the Illini and the first-time head coach will still be involved in defensive game-planning sessions.
“It’s not like I’m getting out of the room, let’s be honest,” Walters said. “I love defensive football, I love game-planning, that’s something I feel like I was really good at. So, I’m there to be an extra set of eyes, an extra set of ears, an extra set of ideas to try to come up with the best product possible on gameday.”
On the other side of the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry, Indiana coach Tom Allen is giving up defensive play-calling for the second time in his tenure. He called the IU defense in 2017 and 2018, turned over those duties to Kane Wommack in 2019 to great success and then took back over in 2022 after the 2-10 2021 campaign.
This year, he hired Matt Guerrieri, a former co-defensive coordinator at Duke, to call the plays.
Guerrieri, 33, spurned former Hoosiers head coach Kevin Wilson, who had hired him to run Tulsa’s defense barely a month earlier, to take the job at IU in February.
“I feel like it’s important for me to become the best head coach I can be, the best game-day manager of the entire game, both sides of the football and special teams, for me not to be focused on calling the defense,” Allen said.
“I’m excited about that. I think it makes us better. I’m excited about what (Guerrieri)’s brought to our program. But this is a situation where he came to learn what we do. We have a system we believe in and we’ll make sure we stick with that, which we will, because our players believe in it. It fits our personnel, what we do. I think he was a great complement to that. Brought some ideas, for sure.”
Quick hitters
Walters said the Boilermakers plan to run through the newly-built Tiller Tunnel, named for late former Purdue coach Joe Tiller, the program’s all-time leader in wins (87), for the season-opener against Fresno State on Sept. 2. Walters says he’s been assured the under-construction tunnel is on schedule to be completed for the game. … Allen expressed optimism about the Hoosiers’ offensive line under new position coach Bob Bostad: “It’s been something we addressed obviously and those guys have to step up.” … Asked about the news of his alma mater Colorado returning to the Big 12 after more than a decade in the Pac-12, Walters said: “I don’t know why they left in the first place.”