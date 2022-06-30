After several hours of rumors this afternoon, the Big Ten officially announced it would be accepting the Pac-12's USC and UCLA as full members starting with the 2024-25 academic year. The move will swell the conference's membership to 16 starting Aug. 2, 2024.
The Big Ten released a statement in which it said the vote to add the schools was unanimous.
“As the national leader in academics and athletics for over 126 years, the Big Ten Conference has historically evaluated its membership with the collective goal to forward the academic and athletic mission for student-athletes under the umbrella of higher education,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “The unanimous vote today signifies the deep respect and welcoming culture our entire conference has for the University of Southern California, under the leadership of President Carol Folt, and the University of California, Los Angeles, under the leadership of Chancellor Gene Block.
"I am thankful for the collaborative efforts of our campus leadership, athletics directors and Council of Presidents and Chancellors who recognize the changing landscape of college athletics, methodically reviewed each request, and took appropriate action based on our consensus.”
The schools reached out to the Big Ten for membership, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Sources: Big Ten presidents/chancellors are meeting at 6 ET, where they are expected to vote and approve USC and UCLA as new members. Am told the interest came from the USC and UCLA side. Big Ten wasn't seeking new members, but hard to say no.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 30, 2022
The Pac-12, which became the second conference in the last 12 months – following the departure of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 to the SEC last July – to see its flagship programs flee for the greener pastures of a different league and a better media rights deal, also released a statement acknowledging the news:
"While we are extremely surprised and disappointed by the news coming out of UCLA and USC today, we have a long and storied history in athletics, academics, and leadership in supporting student-athletes that we’re confident will continue to thrive and grow into the future.
"The Pac-12 is home to many of the world’s best universities, athletic programs and alumni, representing one of the most dynamic regions in the United States. We’ve long been known as the Conference of Champions, and we’re unwavering in our commitment to extend that title.
"We will continue to develop new and innovative programs that directly benefit our member institutions, and we look forward to partnering with current and potential members to pioneer the future of college athletics together."
UCLA also released a statement, addressed to its fans, laying out the rationale for making the move. The university noted it will be able to keep its traditional rivalry with USC and also spoke about the opportunities the Big Ten affords it.
"As the oldest NCAA Division I athletic conference in the United States and with a footprint that will now extend from the Pacific to the Atlantic, Big Ten membership offers Bruins exciting new competitive opportunities and a broader national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talents. Specifically, this move will enhance Name, Image and Likeness opportunities through greater exposure for our student-athletes and offer new partnerships with entities across the country."
Shortly after the official announcement of the move, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson released a statement expressing excitement about the addition of the new teams:
“This is a great day for Indiana University with the news of the acceptance of requests from UCLA and USC to join the Big Ten Conference. Both are highly respected academic institutions that share our commitment to premier education and research. They also both have rich and storied intercollegiate athletic programs that will enhance the world-class opportunities that our Indiana University student-athletes already enjoy. Their arrival will strengthen the Big Ten’s long-standing reputation as the preeminent conference in all intercollegiate athletics.”
As the dust settles from a move that will reshape college athletics and change the calculus significantly for television providers as they negotiate a new media rights deal with the Big Ten (the league's current deal with Fox and ESPN expires in summer 2023), the conference was already plotting its next move as it races to keep up with the SEC in a rapidly escalating arms race between the most powerful conferences in college sports.
Lot of talk about additional Pac-12 schools possibly being on Big Ten's radar. Not ruling that out, but the one school they want -- the one they've always wanted -- is Notre Dame. That's where the energy likely will be placed.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 30, 2022
Source on Notre Dame: "It's really unsustainable to be an independent now."— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 30, 2022
The Irish have, of course, been extremely reluctant to even engage in discussions about joining a conference because they place such a high value on their independence. They are in the ACC for all sports except football and play four ACC schools per year on the gridiron, as well. If a situation did arise that forced Notre Dame to consider joining a league, the ACC would make a significant push for the Irish, which played in the conference in 2020 and reached the league's football championship game.
Athletic director Jack Swarbrick laid out the elements Notre Dame considers when it comes to potential conference membership in a September 2021 interview with 247sports.com.
"I’ve always said, frequently and publicly, there are two things we must have to maintain our independence. One is a path to the national championship, so we’ll see if the (College Football Playoff) discussions play themselves out. The other is a media partner. If we have those two things, our intention is to remain independent."