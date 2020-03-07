Patberg leads IU women to Big Ten semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS – Ali Patberg scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 20 Indiana advanced to its first Big Ten tournament semifinal since 2006 with a 78-60 victory over Rutgers on Friday.

Patberg scored 14 straight Indiana points in the opening quarter for the first double-digit lead of the game at 18-8 and the Hoosiers never trailed again.

The No. 4 seed Hoosiers (24-7) set a program record for single-season wins, and will face top-seeded Maryland today. Indiana lost both regular-season matchups with the sixth-ranked Terrapins – each by double figures.

Patberg was 7 of 13 from the field and 12 of 13 at the stripe as Indiana shot 42% overall and made 24 of 27 free throws.

Rutgers went 25 of 33 from the foul line with Arella Guirantes going 15 for 16. Guirantes finished with 30 points on just 7-of-22 shooting for fifth-seeded Rutgers (22-9).

No. 6 MARYLAND 74, PURDUE 62: Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Stephanie Jones added 14 points and 13 rebounds to help the Terrapins pull away.

The top-seeded Terrapins (26-4), who shared the regular-season league crown with Northwestern, have won 15 in a row.

Homestead graduate Karissa McLaughlin and Dominque Oden each scored 15 to lead the Boilermakers (18-14), who have lost three straight to Maryland and seven of 10 overall.

And all it took to swing the game was one quick scoring flurry.

After McLaughlin missed a 3-pointer late in the third quarter, Blair Watson grabbed the rebound and Maryland got the ball to Mikesell, who made a 3 with 4 seconds left. The basket gave the Terrapins a 55-44 lead, and the Boilermakers never recovered.

A win would have helped solidify the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament case. Instead, they must now wait 10 days to see whether an 18-14 record, a middle of the pack finish in league play and a third consecutive early exit in the league tourney will impress the selection committee.

MICHIGAN 67, No. 11 NORTHWESTERN 59: Naz Hillmon scored 20 points, and Hailey Brown added 19 to lead the Wolverines to the upset victoryin the Big Ten quarterfinals.

A basket by Jordan Hamilton cut Michigan's lead to 62-59, but Brown scored the back-breaker, a 3-pointer from just outside the left corner that kissed off the backboard with 18.6 seconds to go. She also added two free throws after a Northwestern miss.

Maddie Nolan added 13 points for the Wolverines (21-10), who will face the winner of third-seeded Iowa and sixth-seeded Ohio State.

TRINE 65, BENEDICTINE (Ill.) 37: In Whitewater, Wisconsin, the Thunder (22-6) jumped out to a 31-7 halftime lead and cruised down the stretch behind 14 points and eight rebounds from Katy Steers and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Kelsy Taylor. Kayla Wildman also had 14 points and Trine held Benedictine to 22% shooting and forced 20 turnovers. The Thunder plays Redlands (Calif.) in the second round at 7 p.m. today

Men

BALL STATE 75, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 54: In DeKalb, Illinois, Tahjai Teague tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to carry the Cardinals.

Miryne Thomas had 14 points for Ball State (18-13, 11-7 Mid-American Conference). Ishmael El-Amin added 12 points. Carroll graduate Kyle Mallers had 12 points.