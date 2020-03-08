Hoosiers fall to Terrapins

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the best teams in women's college basketball went bananas.

Following sixth-ranked Maryland's 66-51 win over No. 20 Indiana on Saturday night to advance to the Big Ten tournament championship game, the Terrapins' coaches and players celebrated by holding bananas in the air and participating in a singsong chant.

“Peel to the left, peel to the right, peel down the middle, and we all take a bite!”

“Peel” is the name for one of Maryland's defensive coverages. Coach Brenda Freese and her staff emphasized it in a pregame film session, and the Terrapins executed to near-perfection in a stifling defensive performance that limited Indiana to 33% shooting.

“I think what makes this team so special is how they play for one another,” Freese said.

Diamond Miller scored 15 points and Ashley Owusu added 14 for the Terrapins, who improved to 27-4. They have won 16 in a row, the last 11 by double figures.

“They're long,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “They're athletic. We just couldn't score enough.”

The top seed broke open a tightly contested semifinal affair with a 17-0 run in the third quarter. While pushing their lead from 28-26 to 45-26, the Terps held Indiana (24-8) scoreless on 10 consecutive possessions.

Indiana leading scorer Ali Patberg finished with 16 points.

Offense proved particularly difficult to come by in a first half that ended with Maryland ahead 28-24.

Indiana tied the score at 21 on a Patberg 3 early in the second quarter, but Maryland responded with a 7-0 run consisting of shots in the lane by Miller and Owusu and a three-point play by Shakira Austin off of a fast-break opportunity. The Hoosiers went scoreless on seven straight trips during that sequence.

Maryland will now face Ohio State in today in the championship after they beat Michigan 66-60 in the other semifinal.