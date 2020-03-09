Maryland women rule Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS – Maryland point guard Ashley Owusu put together a perfect postseason record in high school.

After Sunday, she still hasn't lost in tournament play.

The Big Ten freshman of the year scored 17 points and had 11 assists to lead No. 6 Maryland to its first conference tournament title in three years with an 82-65 victory over Ohio State.

“All she does is win,” coach Brenda Frese said.

This was not just another win – following two straight runner-up finishes for the Terrapins (28-4) in Indianapolis.

Now, the Big Ten's regular-season co-champs head to the NCAA Tournament with the league's automatic bid, 17 consecutive wins, home games in the first two rounds and one of the most poised freshmen in the country.

Owusu had 44 points, 24 assists and 17 rebounds over the last three days and added the tourney's Most Outstanding Player award to her already expansive trophy case. Stephanie Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Buckeyes (21-12) and was the only other Maryland player named to the all-tournament team.

Jones knew why things turned out different this time.

“She's like, really, a silent assassin in what she's able to do on the court. It's just amazing,” Jones said, referring to Owusu. “She can create shots for herself and the defense can never take a break when she's on the court.”

Ohio State found out the hard way – for the third time this season.

Late in the first half, Owusu and Jones scored all of the points in a 9-2 run that helped Maryland take control with a 44-35 halftime lead.

Owusu then led a 12-4 run that gave Maryland a 56-36 lead with 5:02 left in the third.

Dorka Juhasz led the Buckeyes with 20 points.