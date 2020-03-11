Teams hoping to punch tickets

The Big Ten has been the best conference in college basketball this season.

In the final AP Poll released Monday, the league had six teams ranked in the Top 25. It will likely have at least nine of its teams receive bids to the NCAA Tournament and possibly as many as 11 depending on the March Madness fortunes of Indiana and Purdue. No other league has more than seven teams in the bracket in ESPN's latest projections.

With such a deep conference, it's no surprise that the regular season championship was shared three ways, with Maryland, Wisconsin and Michigan State all finishing league play at 14-6. But in the Big Ten Tournament, which begins today, there can be no ties. A champion will be crowned Sunday in Indianapolis, but it will take at least three wins over likely NCAA Tournament-bound teams to get there.

The Big Ten has so far given every indication that the tournament will be played as scheduled despite the recent spread of the COVID-19 virus, also known as coronavirus.

“The Big Ten Conference's main priority is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans,” the conference said in a statement released Saturday.

“At this time all Conference championships/tournaments will continue to be held as scheduled, and we will continue to consult with local and state public health departments, host facilities and the NCAA leading up to and during these events to implement best practices.”

Assuming the tournament is played in full, here are important storylines to follow as the week progresses.

3 key players

Devonte Green, Indiana: Green is one of the most explosive scorers in the Big Ten when he's locked in, as he showed when he put up 30 points in a win over now-No. 4 Florida State in December and 27 with seven 3-pointers in a victory over Iowa in February. Green can carry Indiana to wins when he's right, but he landed on a defender's foot in the regular-season finale against Wisconsin and lost a significant amount of his explosiveness, going 0 for 7 from the field after the injury. He didn't practice Monday, and his overall effectiveness will be a key to the Hoosiers' tournament fortunes.

Luka Garza, Iowa: The 6-foot-11 Big Ten Player of the Year is the conference's top scorer at 23.9 points per game and its No. 4 rebounder at 9.8 per contest. He leads a 25th-ranked Iowa team that comes in losers of three of its last four. However, the Hawkeyes also boast seven wins against ranked teams. In those victories, Garza averaged 24.7 points and 11.1 rebounds despite facing some of the best big men in the conference. If anyone outside the top four can make a run, the Garza-led Hawkeyes seem like a good bet.

Cassius Winston, Michigan State: The Spartans point guard was Garza's predecessor as Big Ten PoY and, after a slight midseason hiccup, he showed why down the stretch of the regular season. The 6-1 senior led Michigan State to five straight wins to close the conference schedule, including victories over a murderer's row of Iowa, Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State to finish the slate. In those games, Winston averaged 20.8 points and 6.8 assists to help catapult the Spartans back into the top 10 at No. 9.

2 with much to prove

Indiana: The Hoosiers are the Big Ten team closest to the bubble as the conference tournament gets underway. Indiana is listed among the “Last Four In” as of Tuesday night in ESPN's latest projections and will likely need to win at least two games – against Nebraska and Penn State – to feel safe come Sunday. In addition to Green's health, the Hoosiers hope to get a good performance from freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana is 9-1 in the 10 games he's had a double-double this season.

Purdue: The Boilermakers' March Madness hopes took a hit with a season-ending home loss to Rutgers, leaving them 16-15 and the seventh team out of the field, according to ESPN. Purdue likely needs to reach at least the final Sunday to have a chance at its sixth straight NCAA Tournament bid, and the Boilermakers will have to go through Ohio State and Michigan State just to get to the semifinals. The Boilers already have five wins over ranked opponents this season. Along with Indiana, Purdue will have the home-court advantage with the tournament in Indianapolis.

1 favorite

Michigan State: The Spartans were the preseason No. 1 in college basketball and emerged with a share of the Big Ten regular-season title despite some difficult stretches during the year. Big man Xavier Tillman is the league Defensive Player of the Year, Winston is arguably the conference's top playmaker and the Spartans clear the boards as well anyone. As with so many Tom Izzo teams, they're playing their best basketball going into the postseason, with their five-game season-ending winning streak including four wins over ranked opponents. The conference is loaded, but everyone is chasing the Spartans, as usual.

dsinn@jg.net