Hoiberg defends decision to coach

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, facing criticism for coaching his team when he was not feeling well, wrote in a social media post Thursday he would not have been on the bench if he knew his presence could expose others to illness.

“Please let it be known that I would never do anything that would put my team, family or anyone else in harm's way,” Hoiberg wrote on Twitter.

Hoiberg was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he left Wednesday night's 89-64 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament with about four minutes left.

The team and staff were held in the locker room for about two hours after the game out of concern over possible exposure to the new coronavirus.

The Cornhuskers left the arena after Hoiberg was diagnosed with influenza-A, which the school characterized as a “common cold” in a news release. Hoiberg returned to the team hotel after being discharged from the hospital.

Hoiberg was in visible discomfort on the Cornhuskers' bench.

Assistant coach Doc Sadler took over after Hoiberg left the floor in the second half.

“I was feeling under the weather on Wednesday and we felt the right thing to do was to get checked by a tournament doctor prior to our game in the Big Ten Tournament against Indiana,” Hoiberg wrote. “Once that medical official cleared me, I made a decision to coach my team.”

