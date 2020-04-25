Michigan facing more lawsuits

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A legal team that says it represents more than 100 people who allege they were abused by a deceased University of Michigan sports doctor on Friday announced the first step in filing a lawsuit against the school.

The Anderson Survivors Legal Team said it has filed 20-plus notices of intent to sue the school, its board and Dr. Robert Anderson's estate.

The university has acknowledged some campus employees were aware of accusations against Anderson before a 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.

The Anderson Survivors Legal Team says its clients include Robert Stone, the first to speak publicly about allegations of abuse, and female accusers.

The Mike Cox Law Firm has filed 39 lawsuits in U.S. District Court in Detroit and expects that total to increase to about 45 by Monday.

Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane says it has more than 80 clients, including a former Michigan baseball player, who went on to play in Major League Baseball, trying to reach out-of-court agreements with the school. The Denver firm also says it represents former medical school students and residents with accusations against Anderson.

More than two months ago, the school revealed it was investigating multiple allegations of abuse against Anderson, who died in 2008.

– Associated Press