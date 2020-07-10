Big Ten goes conference-only

The Big Ten precipitated a seismic shift in the 2020 sports calendar Thursday, announcing that all fall sports, including football, would move to conference-only schedules this season because of the coronavirus.

In addition to football, the announcement affects men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball. Winter sports, including basketball, remain under review and no changes have been announced for those schedules.

“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our No. 1 priority,” the conference said in a press release.

“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic. This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months.”

Some of the biggest effects of the change will come on the football field, where Big Ten schedules will drop a variety of marquee games. Wisconsin will lose a matchup against Notre Dame that had been set for Lambeau Field in October, while Ohio State-Oregon, Michigan-Washington and Iowa-Iowa State are also among the cancellations.

Indiana will drop nonconference games against Ball State, Western Kentucky and Connecticut.

Ball State will also lose a matchup against Michigan, leaving Sept. 12 and 19 open for the Cardinals.

“I want to thank Commissioner Warren for his leadership as we navigate these unprecedented and challenging times,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a release. “I also appreciate the tremendous support and patience that our fans continue to display as we map out the best path to be able to move forward safely.

“Along with my fellow Big Ten athletic directors, we know that there remain many questions that still need to be answered, and we will work toward finding those answers in the coming weeks.”

Purdue had set up a challenging nonconference schedule this season and will lose games against Boston College, Air Force and 2019 New Year's Six participant Memphis.

The Boilermakers were set to host the Tigers on Sept. 12 in West Lafayette.

“While there are many details yet to be determined regarding the structure and timing of the fall sport seasons, we want Boilermaker Nation to know that we are actively involved in the conversations and will share information as it becomes available,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a release. “Locally, we continue to evaluate and consider a variety of scenarios and strategies to bring our Boilermaker fans back to cheer on their favorite team in a safe, healthy and secure atmosphere.”

Though the reduction of the schedules to conference-only games reduces the travel for Big Ten teams and simplifies logistics, several prominent decision-makers made clear Thursday that it does not guarantee there will be a football season – or any fall sports seasons – this year.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith struck a pessimistic note about the trajectory of the virus during a conference call with the media Thursday, confessing he was “very concerned” about the status of fall sports.

“We're not in a good place,” he said. “I would have a hard time doing something different than the CDC guidelines, if we're able to have fans in the stands. Two months ago I was cautiously optimistic, but I've lost that.”

Warren, in an interview on the Big Ten Network, said that going to the conference-only schedule, in his opinion, gave the Big Ten the best chance to salvage a 2020 campaign. In addition to easing travel worries, it also cut off potential discrepancies in testing procedures between opponents because the Big Ten has uniform testing protocols for members.

“We felt that, at the end of the day, this decision would allow us to one, do the right thing by our student-athletes, keep them at the forefront of all of our decisions, and make sure we create an environment to give us the best chance to play,” Warren said.

The first Big Ten football game is scheduled for Sept. 4 between the Hoosiers and Wisconsin at Madison, Wisconsin. As of Thursday night, there was no announcement about whether the Big Ten conference schedule might be changed or whether more conference games might be added to fill newly created open dates.

