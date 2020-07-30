Ex- Illini coach Lou Henson dies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Lou Henson, the plain-spoken coach who took New Mexico State and Illinois to the Final Four during a 21-year career that included nearly 800 victories and a feud with fellow Big Ten coach Bob Knight, has died. He was 88.

Henson died Saturday at his home in Champaign and he was buried in a private service Wednesday, the Illinois athletic department said.

Henson left the game as the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State, and still ranks fifth all-time among Big Ten coaches in total wins (423) and conference wins (214). In 2015, he was named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, an honor his fans thought might never come.

“I just think that Lou is probably the most underrated coach in college basketball,” former Illinois and pro player Stephen Bardo said.

Henson stressed preparation and discipline. But his best team, the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini that reached the NCAA semifinals, won with a fluid mix of athleticism and style.

Henson was gracious and gregarious, yet also serious. But he made headlines for his contentious dispute with Indiana's Knight, while his comb-over hair style, the Lou-Do, served as a source of amusement.

And for years after Henson left the sidelines, he and his wife, Mary, were widely loved, unofficial ambassadors for both Illinois and New Mexico State and the towns where they're located, Champaign, Illinois, and Las Cruces, New Mexico.

“Who doesn't love Lou? Seriously – who doesn't love him?” said former NBA player Reggie Theus, who succeeded Henson at New Mexico State and considered him a mentor. “Because he's genuine. There's no ego there.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood called Henson's death “a sad day for the Illinois basketball family and Illini nation.”

“His achievements are legendary, but what is immeasurable are the countless lives he impacted during his 21 years in Champaign and 41 years in coaching,” Underwood said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mary and their family, and the hundreds of players who were fortunate enough to be led by such a tremendous man and coach. Rest in peace to the best to ever wear the orange jacket; we'll miss you, coach.”

Henson, a native of Okay, Oklahoma, played college basketball at New Mexico State in the early 1950s. After coaching at Las Cruces High School – where he won three state titles – and Hardin-Simmons University in Texas, Henson took over at New Mexico State in 1966.

His Aggies made the NCAA Tournament in each of his first five seasons, including a Final Four appearance in 1970.

Wins at New Mexico State led Henson to Illinois in 1975, where he took over a program that had struggled since an NCAA scandal in the 1960s.

“We're going to try to build relations in our state,” he said during an interview years later. “And we did.”

Henson had to wait for his fifth Illini team to win 20 games, a benchmark Bardo said Henson set for all his teams. Henson took Illinois to the NCAA Tournament in his sixth season, in 1980-81.

By the time Bardo and the rest of the Flyin' Illini were on campus, the talent pipeline Henson set out to build – and one Illinois coaches since have hoped to match – was flowing. Nine Henson teams made it to the NCAA Tournament between 1981 and 1990.