Big Ten releases football schedule

The Big Ten took an important step toward playing a college football season Wednesday, releasing a 10-game, conference-only schedule for each of its 14 teams.

The season is set to start the week of Sept. 5 and each team will get two bye weeks during the next 12, with another open date the week of Nov. 28 to allow for maximum flexibility if some games must be canceled or postponed because of outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

All of the Big Ten's teams will play the same nine conference opponents as had already been scheduled, as well as an additional inter-division opponent to ensure that all 14 teams have five home games and five away games.

The Big Ten Championship is still tentatively scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but could be moved to as late as Dec. 19 if delays are necessary.

Despite the release of the full schedule, the league cautioned that nothing is yet set in stone.

The conference is prepared to open the season Sept. 12, 19 or 26 if need be and will evaluate the state of the pandemic over the month before games are set to begin.

“The (Big Ten) acknowledges that there is much work to be done on our campuses, in our communities and across the country to gain control of a virus that continues to spread at an alarming rate,” the league said in a statement. “While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur.

“While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts.”

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in an interview with the Big Ten Network on Wednesday morning there is “no guarantee” a season will be played.

“It would be purely speculation for me to sit here today and say, 'This is what percent we will have a season,'” Warren said in the interview. “I'm taking this entire process, this entire journey on a day-to-day basis. I'm staying focused, I'm staying prayerful to do the right thing.”

The new schedules feature inter-division games in the first and last weeks of the season. For Purdue, that means opening the season Sept. 5 in the Big House at Michigan. Indiana will get its season started, as previously scheduled, against Wisconsin in Madison on Sept. 4.

The new schedule is exceptionally challenging early for both in-state universities. In addition to their opening-week matchup against the Badgers, Indiana plays host to Penn State and travels to Ohio State within the first four weeks of the season. Indiana's first six opponents all went to bowl games last season and averaged 10 wins.

The Hoosiers' new opponent is rising Minnesota, which is coming off its first 11-win campaign since 1904.

“(The schedule) is a very obvious challenge, but I see it as a great opportunity,” Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said in an interview on the Big Ten Network. “I look at it as, we're all about making history here at Indiana. I see this schedule and I say this is going to give us a chance to win more conference games than Indiana has ever won in the history of this program. ... That's our objective.”

The Boilermakers have a similarly daunting start to the slate. After facing Michigan, Purdue plays host to Iowa and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks. The game against the Buckeyes is Purdue's new inter-division game, and it will be the first time Ohio State has been to Ross-Ade Stadium since the Boilers pulled a 49-20 upset of the previously undefeated and No. 2 Buckeyes in 2018.

“The way we're going to approach it is you couldn't ask for a better opportunity to play three highly ranked teams right off the bat and see what you're made of,” Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm said. “You can go into the game complaining about the draw of your schedule or you can go into the game excited about the opportunity you have. I know our coaching staff and players are going to choose the latter.”

The Hoosiers and Boilermakers will meet, as always, in the final week of the season, facing off in Bloomington on Nov. 21 in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The same cannot be said for rivals Michigan and Ohio State, which also usually meet in the regular season's final week. The Wolverines and Buckeyes will instead square off in Columbus on Oct. 24, the first time the teams will meet outside of November since 1933.

With games now scheduled, the league also announced that fall training camps can begin as soon as this week. The Boilermakers will start camp Friday, while Indiana will begin today because the Hoosiers start their season a day sooner.

In addition to its schedule release, the Big Ten sent out uniform medical protocols, to be implemented by all schools during the season. The protocols include a twice-weekly testing requirement for high-risk sports such as football starting with the first week of the regular season.

The conference also reiterated its policy that any athlete who decides to opt out of playing this season due to concerns about the virus will have his or her scholarship honored.

Shortly after the Big Ten's announcement, Indiana sent out an update on its ticket policy for football games this year. The Hoosiers said they anticipate a “reduced capacity” at Memorial Stadium, though it's still unclear how many fans will be able to attend each game.

Season-ticket holders are now allowed to opt out of their commitment if they so choose and roll the season ticket purchase over to 2021, get a full refund or donate the price of 2020 season tickets to the IU Varsity Club to support athlete scholarships.

Purdue is still working on logistics for its games at Ross-Ade Stadium this season and will provide more information as it becomes available, the Boilers said in a statement.

