IU coach, players want fall season

As reports swirled that the Big Ten Conference was poised to postpone the 2020 football season and potentially trying to play in the spring, players and coaches were pushing back on the idea of not playing, indicating that they and their teams want to take the field, despite ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana coach Tom Allen on Monday morning admitted that he'd heard all the rumors but had tried to focus on his team's practice as much as he could. Allen has told his team to “focus on today” since the start of fall camp last week.

“I realize there's a lot of speculation and a lot going on right now, but as usual nothing changes for me,” Allen said. “We don't blink. We focus on what we know, we focus on today and that's been our message to our guys and that's no different. I can't control all of the things that go on around us, but I know as I've always stated from Day One that the medical experts are telling us what to do and we'll listen to them and we'll do what's best for player safety.”

As reports of the Big Ten's impending decision filtered out Sunday night and Monday morning, players took to social media to express their desire to play if conditions could be found that will keep them safe. Heisman Trophy contender Justin Fields of Ohio State was one of the most prominent voices, and he was joined by several Hoosiers, including star wide receiver Whop Philyor.

Allen said that he “lives on Twitter” for recruiting purposes and that the social media site allows him to keep his finger on the pulse of his team when they're off the field.

“A lot of our guys have (tweeted) out, 'I want to play' because I know they want to play,” Allen said. “And our coaches want to play and we support them in that. (The players) show (they want to play) by how focused they are every day and how hard they've worked amidst some very difficult circumstances.

“You see across the country a lot of guys have a strong desire and they've worked very hard to get to this point. We just want to be able to create a great environment and a safe environment to do what they love to do.”

It was not only players who have expressed a desire to play games this fall. A handful of Big Ten coaches went public Monday with their misgivings about canceling the fall season, including Ohio State's Ryan Day, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Penn State's James Franklin and Nebraska's Scott Frost.

The Big Ten released a 10-game, conference-only schedule for each of its teams Thursday, and the season is scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 5.

“We cannot cancel the season right now,” Day said in an interview on ESPN. “We have to, at the very least, postpone it and allow us a little bit of time to keep reevaluating everything that's going on. ... If we need to take a breath, we take a breath. We owe it to these kids to exhaust every single option we possibly can, and then we go from there.”

Day was also asked if the Buckeyes would consider trying to play outside the Big Ten if the conference canceled the fall season and other leagues did not. He responded by emphasizing that Ohio State needs to “look at every option” to play.

Frost expressed a similar sentiment.

“Our university is committed to playing no matter what that looks like and how that looks,” Frost said in a press conference. “We want to play no matter who it is or where it is. We'll see how those chips fall. We certainly hope it's in the Big Ten. If it isn't, I think we're prepared to look for other options.”

Allen didn't address whether the Hoosiers would try to play outside the conference, but he did say that the sentiment from players and coaches should be of secondary importance compared to the advice coming from the medical advisory boards at the Big Ten and the conference's member schools.

“You can say, 'Hey, they want to play' and I get it, sure (the players) want to play,” he said. “But that's why you balance that with following the advice of the medical experts. ... As long as the doctors say we can do this, then we're going to do it. And if they tell us that we can't, then we won't, no matter badly how badly we want to play, how badly I want to play or the kids want to play.”

“I have coach in front of my name, not doctor,” he added.

The Big Ten was not the only conference debating about whether to play the season Monday. The ACC's athletic directors and university presidents had conference calls to discuss the issue, but seemingly came to a different conclusion from their Big Ten counterparts, with multiple reports indicating that the league, of which Notre Dame is a member this season, plans to proceed with the season. The ACC is scheduled to open its 11-game season the week of Sept. 12.

“What we understand is the ACC is moving forward,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. “So, that's where we are now.”

“Some of the leadership in some of these leagues, to me, are lacking in the fact that when we set a plan and said, This is what we're moving forward with,' let's stick to it, until we don't need to stick to it anymore,” Satterfield added. “That's the frustrating part.”

If the Big Ten did postpone its season, talk would likely turn toward trying to play a spring season. NCAA Division III and Division II have ruled out that possibility and officially canceled their football championships, and Allen said it would be difficult to implement such a schedule.

“I really haven't let my mind go there, to be honest with you,” Allen said of the prospect of a spring season. “I think it would create a lot of challenges, I would have a lot of concerns about that. ... The biggest thing you always try to think about is the year-round calendar approach you have to the development of your team and their bodies and the load that they have and the stress level they have on their bodies.”

Still, he didn't rule out the possibility that the league's administrators and coaches could put their heads together and make an alternative schedule work.

“Like anything else, we're pretty creative individuals and when your back's against the wall, you have a tendency to find a way to figure it out,” Allen said. “At the end of the day, it has to be about what's best for our players, their development and their safety.”

dsinn@jg.net