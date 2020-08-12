Fall won't be same without college football

So now the first big dominoes fall, and we can see what awaits us.

We look ahead to autumn, and there is a vast hole in what Dan Jenkins used to call Saturday's America. The Galloping Ghost will not gallop. A blue-gray October sky will not defy physics and somehow outline the Four Horsemen. Bo and Woody will not send their tailbacks off tackle 562 times in one repetitive afternoon.

The Big Ten will not be playing football this fall. Neither will the Pac-12. It's the prudent move, the coronavirus being what it is – still rampant pretty much everywhere – and college kids being who they are.

And it likely means a lot more people will not play football this fall, just like they didn't play basketball in mid-March.

The Ivy League started that when it canceled its conference basketball tournament in advance of the Big Sickness, just as it started this by its football season a month ago. As in March, everyone thought the Ivies were being a tad dramatic, instead of what they really were.

Which was ahead of the curve.

Because then UConn pulled the plug on its football season and the Missouri Valley Conference did and 27 other FBS schools, then the Mid-American Conference, the first FBS conference to do so. And now the Big Ten and Pac-12.

The rest of the Power Five could still defy the avalanche, but it won't be the same. The momentum is all toward moving college football to the spring, and eventually the outliers will have to surrender to it or limp along with some bastardized weirdness. It seems only a matter of time.

I cannot fathom this, as an old sportswriter. I cannot fathom an autumn Saturday without Bo and Woody and Johnny Rodgers running that punt back against Oklahoma one long-ago Thanksgiving Day. Or coming home from church Sunday to hear Lindsey Nelson move ahead to further action in the third quarter, because Pittsburgh failed to move the ball and punted to Notre Dame.

To be sure, college football will happen again, but it seems it will happen in an alien landscape. Like so much else in these shaken-and-stirred times, that will feel strange and out of place, as if someone had set the table for a formal dinner with paper plates and plastic cups.

That's because college football and the fall always have formed the perfect weld. The former is as much a part of the latter as shortening days and lengthening nights and September heat relaxing its grip as October comes on and winter becomes a touchable reality.

No sportswriter, old or otherwise, wants to see a fall without football, no matter what certain internet knuckleheads have said the past few days. If some of us saw this coming, we take no pleasure in it.

No, those of us who spent our autumn Saturdays watching, say, Lou Holtz take on Navy, are going to feel an emptiness that can't be filled if the dominoes keep tumbling. Tumbleweeds will blow through our Saturday afternoons, and the only sound will be the banging of shutters in vacant windows.

And, yes, that's a tad dramatic, too. Guilty.

But let me tell you what's in my mind's eye right now, your honor.

What I see is a late October afternoon in Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue taking on ... someone. It doesn't really matter who, or what October afternoon. They're all the same afternoon to me, whether it's Drew Brees or Jim Everett or Kyle Orton down there throwing the football, and Illinois or Iowa or Ohio State trying to stop them.

You're watching all that from the old Robert C. Woodworth press box, and once in a while you lift your eyes. Beyond the far side of the stadium and the bronze dome of Mackey Arena, a vast expanse of treetops stretches away. They are every color in October's palette: Reds and yellows and oranges and earthy browns, the perfect backdrop to what's happening down on the field.

That's college football to me. They can move it to spring, but that backdrop won't be there. And something will go out of it all because of that.

This makes me a sentimental coot, I suppose. But then, Chris Schenkel never rhapsodized about those beautiful Saturday afternoons in the spring.

Only in the fall.

Ben Smith is a former Journal Gazette sports writer and columnist.