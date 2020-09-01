Big Ten vote to postpone: 11-3

A court filing disclosed Monday shows that Big Ten Conference presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players.

The vote breakdown was revealed in the Big Ten's response to the lawsuit.

The court documents did not identify how each school voted, but a person familiar with the outcome told The Associated Press that Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted against postponing the fall football season. The person spoke Monday on condition of anonymity.

The Big Ten filing was a response in opposition to the players' motion for expedited discovery. The filing said the 11-3 vote “far exceeded” the 60% threshold the Big Ten requires.

PFW announces 2 positive tests

The Purdue Fort Wayne athletic department announced the following late Monday: “Two Purdue Fort Wayne student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was initiated immediately and those who had clinically relevant contact with the individuals were notified and given instructions to self-quarantine. At this time, to preserve individual healthcare privacy rights to the greatest extent possible, Purdue Fort Wayne does not intend to release testing or result information to anyone other than those with whom a COVID-positive individual has had clinically relevant contact.”