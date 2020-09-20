Big Ten releases 8-game slates

Forty-five days after the Big Ten released its original conference-only 2020 football schedule, the league was at it again Saturday, announcing new eight-game slates for all of its 14 teams as it prepares to start its season in late October.

Kick times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Originally set to open its season against Wisconsin, Indiana had always expected to have an immediate shot at one of the Big Ten's elite teams. The Hoosiers now won't face the Badgers until Dec. 5, but they still start the season with a difficult matchup, welcoming preseason No. 7 Penn State to Bloomington on Oct. 24.

The matchup with the Nittany Lions, to whom the Hoosiers dropped a 34-27 road decision last season, is part of a brutal early stretch for IU. Indiana plays Penn State, preseasonNo. 16 Michigan and preseason No. 2 Ohio State in the season's first five weeks, with a matchup against Michigan State thrown in in Week 4 for good measure.

The Wolverines will join Penn State in traveling to Memorial Stadium, but Indiana will have to brave Ohio Stadium in Columbus this season, although it might be somewhat less intimidating without 100,000-plus Scarlet-and-Gray-clad fans.

Purdue opens against preseason No. 24 Iowa at Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 24, the first game the Boilermakers will play with the gigantic new $10 million videoboard that was installed in the stadium this summer. The coaches, players and referees will be able to enjoy the board, but the Big Ten has decreed that only players' and coaching staff families will be allowed in the stands to open the season.

The Boilermakers will also face road tests against preseason No. 12 Wisconsin on Nov. 7 and preseason No. 19 Minnesota on Nov. 21.

“We were very excited to receive our schedule today and look forward to what is always a challenging Big Ten season,” Boilers coach Jeff Brohm said in a statement. “We appreciate all the effort that has been put forth to make this season happen and we can't wait to take the field this fall. Let's Play Football!”

The Big Ten left traditional end-of-season rivalries in their usual places on the schedule, but that means they will take place the week of Dec. 12 rather than around Thanksgiving as is the custom.

Purdue and Indiana will meet in the Old Oaken Bucket Game in the season finale in Bloomington that week, as will Ohio State and Michigan in Columbus in the latest iteration of “The Game” won by the Buckeyes 15 of the last 16 seasons.

Ohio State was the highest-ranked Big Ten team prior to the league postponing the season Aug. 11 and is the heavy favorite to emerge as conference champion. The Buckeyes open against Nebraska before traveling to State College, Pennsylvania for a matchup with Penn State on Halloween that could be the game of the year in the conference.

“That's definitely exciting,” Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, a Heisman Trophy contender, said of having a schedule officially set. “Just from this past few months, this stuff we had to go through ... I know (Buckeyes) Coach (Ryan) Day is excited, the whole team is excited, so we just can't wait.”

The Big Ten's schedule will wrap up Dec. 19 with the conference championship game between the winners of the East and West divisions, plus matchups between the corresponding finishers at every ranking in the divisions (second place vs. second place and so on).

On Saturday, conference commissioner Kevin Warren appeared on ESPN's “College Gameday” and laid out some of the reasons the Big Ten was able to get its fall season underway six weeks after announcing a postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The key thing and our focus has always been and will always be to make sure the health and safety of our student-athletes is put at the top of our list,” Warren said. “At the time, when we voted to postpone the season, we did not feel comfortable. ... But these last 45 days, many things have happened and now (we have the) ability to do daily (antigen) testing. We made a promise from Day One that we would always follow the medicine.

“We reached a point where we feel comfortable, the schedule was announced today and we're very comfortable with the medical protocols we have in place.”

There are no bye weeks built into the schedule, so any games not played because of positive COVID-19 tests will be canceled.

