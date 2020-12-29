Fields, Lawrence have become leaders off field

There has never been any doubt about the football abilities of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields. Their youth quarterback coach could see the power arms, nimble feet and accurate decision-making when they were budding Georgia prep stars.

Ron Veal also saw their character and resolve. “Both were mostly quiet, taking everything in” as rising Georgia prep quarterbacks, Veal said in a phone interview. “Until it was time to speak up.”

The quarterbacks felt it was time during the offseason, and now they'll square off in the College Football Playoff semifinals when Clemson takes on Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Friday night.

It was their off-field actions that helped set up the showdown.

Lawrence and Fields spoke out on social justice issues and were outspoken to ensure players' views were heard in discussions about having a season amid the coronavirus pandemic. College athletes were angered by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. They also were disheartened and confused by questions if they would or should play as the virus raged throughout the country.

The actions they took often landed them in the spotlight: in June, Lawrence was among Clemson players who organized a march for social justice; Fields and teammates put out a powerful video for social change and were part of a campus demonstration; in August, Lawrence and Fields were among those who started the “#WeWantToPlay” movement; and when the Big Ten Conference initially called off its fall season, Fields created an online petition to play that gained 300,000 signers in less than a week.

Lawrence won his third ACC championship as a starter, throwing for two touchdowns and running for a third as the second-ranked Tigers (10-1; No. 2 CFP) routed Notre Dame 34-10 two weeks ago.

“I have goals for myself and for my team,” he said. “I want to put us in the best position to win.”

Ohio State (6-0; No. 3 CFP) topped Northwestern for its fourth consecutive Big Ten crown.

Lawrence played at Cartersville High in Georgia while Fields was about 20 miles South at Harrison High in Kennesaw. Lawrence signed with Clemson, where he's won a national title, three ACC crowns and gone 34-1 as a starter. Fields, after a bumpy first year at Georgia, transferred to Ohio State where the Buckeyes have gone 19-1 with him as the starter.

Lawrence missed two games after testing positive for COVID-19 in October, including Clemson's lone loss at Notre Dame, 47-40 in double overtime. He's passed for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Fields has struggled at times to find his 2019 form when he threw for 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He's passed for 1,521 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.