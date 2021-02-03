Lander continues growth with IU

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana guard Khristian Lander is figuring it out.

The five-star freshman continued his maturation process against No. 12 Illinois on Tuesday, scoring six points and dishing two assists in a career-high 19 minutes. The game ended after the Journal Gazette went to print.

Lander, who is the age of a high school senior, but re-classified in order to play with Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis had trouble getting his feet under him early in his collegiate career, but he appears to be gaining in confidence quickly as the season reaches its final stretches.

The former Evansville star drained a 3-pointer in each half Tuesday and has made five of his last eight shots from beyond the arc after a woeful start to the season shooting the ball.

His 3s against the Fighting Illini both came in big moments. He hit a long-distance shot during a 17-7 Indiana run in the first half that helped the Hoosiers to a 41-34 halftime lead and then drilled another with 8:03 left in the second half that stemmed an Illinois run and put Indiana up 57-53.

His ability to hit from beyond the arc has helped open the floor for him and he made plays going to the rim, as well, driving and dishing a terrific one-handed pass to fellow freshman Anthony Leal for an open 3 in the first half.

The Hoosiers played all four freshmen together in the first half for the first time since the non-conference season.

Freshman Trey Galloway returned from a sore back that kept him out of the previous two games and forward Jordan Geronimo provided valuable minutes as Indiana's third big man, giving Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson valuable rest.

The future was visible at Indiana against the Illini.

