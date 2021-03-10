High-powered league set for get-together in Indy

In the final Associated Press poll of the regular season, the Big Ten had three teams in the top five, four in the top 10 and five in the top 20.

That alone would put the conference in contention for the best league in the country, but what really sets the Big Ten apart is its depth, with nine teams likely headed to the NCAA Tournament. That depth, and the frequency with which the teams in the league's bottom rung have been able to pull off upsets of the conference's heavyweights, makes the Big Ten Tournament the most intriguing of the conference tournaments this week.

The league's postseason extravaganza, originally slated to be played in Chicago, opens today with a pair of games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The five-day tournament concludes Sunday, with the championship game to be finished just hours before the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed.

“The league the last two years, this year even better than last year, has just been a serious gantlet,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said of the Big Ten. “So as you head to the tournament, this year more than any, it could be one in which we really have an odd number of upsets.”

Lest anyone doubt Miller's point, during the regular-season schedule, tournament No. 13 seed Minnesota beat the league's Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 5 seeds; No. 12 seed Northwestern beat No. 5 seed Ohio State; No. 11 seed Penn State beat No. 6 seed Wisconsin; and 10th-seed Indiana topped third-seeded Iowa twice.

The Hoosiers, losers of five in a row, likely need to at least reach the championship game to steal an NCAA Tournament bid, which would involve beating No. 2 seed Illinois, as well as Iowa or Wisconsin.

“It couldn't set up any better for a team that has to do some work heading into (the tournament) because if you do do some work, you're really knocking some heavyweight teams out,” Miller said.

Here is a look at the Big Ten Tournament:

Favorite: Illinois

While Michigan is the No. 1 seed, the Fighting Illini enter the tournament winners of four in a row, including a 76-53 victory over the Wolverines and ranked wins over Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Guard Ayo Dosunmu is the conference's second-leading scorer at 20.9 points per game and the leading assist man at 5.2 per contest. He returned from a broken nose suffered against Michigan State to score 19 points in a season-ending win against the Buckeyes, laying to rest any concerns about his health entering tournament play.

Center Kofi Cockburn leads the conference in rebounding and field goal percentage, and the Illini are one of only seven teams in the country to shoot 50% or better from the field as a group.

Contenders: Michigan, Purdue

The Wolverines were the league's best team for the vast majority of the season and earned the tournament's No. 1 seed despite losing two of their last three. They have a win over every team in the league they've faced except the Illini and are led by 7-foot-1 freshman Hunter Dickinson, the team's leading scorer (14.3 points per game) and rebounder (7.7) and the conference's fourth-leading shot-blocker (1.4).

Purdue, meanwhile, boasts the longest active winning streak entering the Big Ten Tournament at five games. The Boilermakers played their way into the tournament's No. 4 seed and a double bye despite starting the conference slate 2-3. They have relied on freshmen Zach Edey, Jaden Ivey, Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis as the Boilers are the youngest team in the conference.

The Boilers will not know who they're playing in the quarterfinals until Thursday and coach Matt Painter said that gives his team a chance to turn its focus inward before Friday's matchup.

“You work on yourself, you try to get yourself ready to play, no matter who you're playing,” Painter said. “We have to have guys in the right frame of mind getting ready for it. ... You want your guys to be mentally sharp, but you also want them to be fresh.”

Dark horse: Michigan State

At midseason, the Spartans seemed all but certain to miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 24 years. Then they closed with a terrific run, beating top-five teams Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan in the season's final two weeks to play themselves on to the right side of the bubble.

The key has been the play of Indianapolis native Aaron Henry, who has taken over the leadership role on a team that seemed rudderless much of the season. He averaged 18.7 points in the three top-five victories.

The crowd

The 2020 Big Ten Tournament was canceled midway through because of the coronavirus pandemic and this season's tournament will also be affected by the virus, though not as much as the regular season.

After permitting only family and friends of players and coaches into regular-season games, the Big Ten will allow Lucas Oil Stadium to have about 8,000 fans for tournament games. Students will be able to buy tickets at a reduced price after not attending games all season.

Note: In the Big Ten regular-season awards released Tuesday, Iowa center Luka Garza was named player of the year for the second straight season after scoring a Big Ten-best 23.8 points per game. Juwan Howard was the league's coach of the year after leading Michigan to as high as No. 2 in the national rankings, and Maryland's Darryl Morsell was the defensive player of the year.

The league's coaches selected Purdue center Trevion Williams as a first-team All-Big Ten performer, while Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis earned the same honor from the media. Edey and Ivey were named to the All-Freshman Team by the coaches.

dsinn@jg.net