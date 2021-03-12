Hoosiers beaten in quarters by MSU

INDIANAPOLIS – Nia Clouden scored 30 points, including seven in a pivotal 10-1 run, as Michigan State upset No. 9 Indiana 69-61 in the quarterfinals of the women's Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

The junior guard hit two jumpers as well as a 3-pointer in about a two-minute span to propel the seventh-seeded Spartans to a 57-48 lead over the second-seeded Hoosiers in the final quarter.

Clouden had 12 points and five foul shots in the final quarter. She finished 8-of-17 from the floor and made 13-of-16 free throws.

The Spartans (15-7) avenged a regular-season loss to the Hoosiers (18-5), who had entered on a nine-game winning streak. Michigan State advances to face the winner of Rutgers-Iowa in Friday's semifinals.

Alyza Winston added 13 points for the Spartans.

Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 19 points before fouling out. Mackenzie Holmes had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams struggled with shooting, but the Spartans were also sloppy with ballhandling in committing 12 first-half turnovers. The Hoosiers capitalized for a 16-11 lead after the first quarter and 34-26 at the half.

Indiana was ahead for all but 15 seconds of the first half with the largest lead reaching 11 points with just under one minute remaining.

Michigan State erased that deficit in a 9-0 run with just 2:14 elapsed in the third quarter. A Clouden layup put the Spartans ahead 35-34.

Indiana struggled with seven turnovers and endured a scoreless drought of 3:49. The Spartans took a 47-45 edge into the final quarter after a 21-11 third.

The Spartans strengthened their case for an NCAA Tournament bid with wins on back-to-back days. They reached the NCAA's second round two years ago.

The Hoosiers envisioned a title-game showdown with No. 7 Maryland. Instead, the team will have extra time off.

No. 7 MARYLAND, 83 NEBRASKA 73: In Indianapolis, Ashley Owusu did a bit of everything for Maryland before taking over offensively in the fourth quarter.

Owusu, a sophomore guard and unanimous All-Big Ten selection, delivered team highs of 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Terrapins in the quarterfinals of Big Ten women's basketball tournament.

Owusu sank 10 of 11 free throws, including all seven in the final quarter to help the top-seeded Terrapins pull away. She scored 13 in the fourth quarter.

NORTHWESTERN 65, No. 13 MICHIGAN 49: In Indianapolis, Veronica Burton scored 25 points with 13 rebounds and six assists to lead fifth-seeded Northwestern in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

The game was tied 30-30 at halftime but the Wildcats held the Wolverines to a season-low 19 second-half points in avenging a pair of regular-season losses, including a 63-58 defeat last Saturday.

Northwestern advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2016, where it will take on top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Maryland today.