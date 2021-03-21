Howard, Michigan roll past Texas Southern

WEST LAFAYETTE – Juwan Howard loved playing in the NCAA Tournament. Sharing that experience with his players was pretty sweet, too.

Howard got the victory in his first NCAA tourney game since taking over at Michigan, guiding Mike Smith and the top-seeded Wolverines to an 82-66 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday.

Smith scored 18 points and Hunter Dickinson added 16 as Michigan rolled into the second round without Isaiah Livers, who is out with a foot injury. Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr. had 11 points apiece.

Howard is back in the tournament for the first time since his stellar playing career with Michigan, including back-to-back Final Four appearances in 1992 and 1993. It's his second season in charge, but the NCAA Tournament was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The Wolverines also had to deal with a long layoff this season because of COVID-19 issues in their athletic department.

All the adversity made the March moment even more enjoyable for Howard.

“It means a lot because of what this group has dealt with since last year when we had a pause,” he said. “No one can control the virus but we've done a really good job of now having this opportunity to play, being disciplined throughout the process and sacrificing a lot. I'm so proud of these kids and what they've dealt with this year.”

Howard and the Wolverines (21-4) had little trouble with the No. 16 seed Texas Southern, but the absence of Livers could lead to adversity down the road.

Next up is No. 8 seed LSU on Monday.

“I like how we came out aggressive, played defense,” Smith said. “We played really hard. What I didn't like was we kind of let up, we kind of played the score and they came back. Obviously, there were some calls that didn't go our way. We can't let that hinder us, affect us in a way where we play to their pace.”

Livers, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, is sidelined indefinitely with a right foot stress reaction injury, and wore a black T-shirt with the slogan #NotNCAAProperty, part of a social media effort to raise awareness about inequities in college sports.

The Wolverines used their depth to replace his 13.1 points per game and floor leadership against the Tigers (17-9).