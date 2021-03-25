Liddell to continue addressing abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State star E.J. Liddell says he'll continue speaking out against social-media users who direct racist, abusive and threatening messages at him and other athletes.

Liddell was rattled by a social-media rant directed at him after the Buckeyes were upset by Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Ohio State took the threats seriously enough to alert police, and Liddell decided to make them public via a Twitter post that has attracted national media attention.

“I just wanted to use my voice a little bit,” Liddell said Wednesday in a video call with reporters. “I've been quiet about it, and I just keep pushing because I have pretty tough skin when it comes to criticism. But that wasn't constructive criticism — it was just brutal, hardcore. Just didn't sit right with me.”

The rant at Liddell ended with: “I hope you die”

– Associated Press