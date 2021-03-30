Michigan, UCLA eye Final Four bid

INDIANAPOLIS – The names UCLA and Michigan can't help but conjure up some of the most memorable images of March.

There's John Wooden slapping his rolled up game program in his hands. The grace of Lew Alcindor and the funky persona of Bill Walton. The blur of Tyus Edney racing up the floor for a buzzer-beating layup to beat Missouri, and eventually leading the Bruins to their 11th national championship.

On the other side, there's Glen Rice leading the Wolverines to the national championship. The Fab Five in their baggy shorts trying to repeat the feat, only for Chris Webber to call a timeout he didn't have. John Beilein bringing the school back to glory, only to run into a Villanova in the title game.

Now, the Bruins and Wolverines meet for the fifth time in the NCAA Tournament, this time for a spot in the Final Four.

“Obviously there's a lot of history behind both teams,” UCLA star Jules Bernard said on a zoom call Monday, “but at the end of the day, it's two teams on one court, and whoever plays better wins.”

So far that's been UCLA and Michigan – one few expected to be here and one living up to expectations.

The No. 11 seed Bruins backed into the tourney with four straight losses, then trailed Michigan State big in their First Four game. But ever since coach Mick Cronin's halftime speech, the Bruins (21-9) have played with the poise and precision on offense and grit and determination on defense that would have made Wooden proud.

They shut down BYU, blew out Abilene Christian, then beat up-tempo Alabama at its own game in their second overtime victory of the tournament, one that sent UCLA to its first Elite Eight since the 2008 season.

“The buy-in has been great,” Cronin said “It's not about me, it was about them coming together as a group, and having to come through so much adversity. They've stayed confident through everything they've been through.”

The top-seeded Wolverines (23-4) have no reason not to be confident. They've faced the toughest seed they could through each of the first three rounds and dispatched all of them with brutal efficiency.

The coup de grace after pounding Texas Southern and LSU was a dazzling, dominant 76-58 win over Florida State, after which Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said: “They were almost flawless in their execution.”