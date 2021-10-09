Painter expects players to sacrifice

INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Painter wants everyone to play.

The Purdue men's basketball coach, entering his 17th season at the helm, has a team full of talented players with big-game experience, as the Boilermakers return nearly everyone from a group that went 18-11 and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season. Painter says he wants to “get old and stay old” in his program.

But he also brings in a pair of talented freshmen in Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball, and Trey Kaufman-Renn, the Mr. Basketball runner-up. With so much talent on the roster, how will the Boilers make sure everyone gets enough minutes? Painter sums it up in one word: sacrifice.

“Each one of our guys want to play,” Painter said Friday during Big Ten Media Day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. “They want to be a big part of us playing. We're going to have to have some sacrifices within our team, like any team that's successful. I think the keys don't come down to the talent, they come down from the production from that talent and the sacrifices you have to make to be on a team. ... That's a hard thing to do.”

It may be hard, but luckily for Painter, he has a group of veterans who appear to have bought into that concept. That includes center Trevion Williams, who could play significant minutes at power forward after being a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the best center in college basketball last season.

“If you genuinely care about our team, it's not about minutes,” Williams said. “Coach wants to play everybody and the reality of it is you just can't play everybody. ... He can put anybody out there and we'll be fine. We just want to win games.”

IU women hungry

The Indiana women's basketball team finds itself in a similar situation. The Hoosiers return all five starters from a team that went to the Elite Eight last season, the first time the Indiana women have been that far in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, the Hoosiers have to deal with the weight of expectations and ensure that they remain hungry. The team's stars – Ali Patberg, Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes – will be remembered as program trailblazers.

“Personally, we still feel we haven't accomplished anything,” said Patberg, a three-time All-Big Ten performer. “We haven't (won the Big Ten), made the Final Four, won the national championship. We're not looking at any pressure because we still feel like we're that blue-collar team that hasn't done anything.”

Outside shooting

New IU men's coach Mike Woodson is trying to revive a program that hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

An issue that plagued the Hoosiers during former coach Archie Miller's four-year tenure was a lack of outside shooting. Woodson set about fixing the issue by bringing in sharpshooter Miller Kopp from Northwestern and playmaking guard Xavier Johnson from Pittsburgh, but the former NBA coach wants returning players Rob Phinisee and Race Thompson to step up, too.

“We watch film before practice and if I don't shoot the ball, he keeps replaying it and asking what he wants me to do,” Thompson said. “ 'What do I want you to do?' 'Shoot it.' Over and over again until I say it loud enough.”

Purdue transition

The Purdue women's team has a new coach, as the Boilermakers transition from Sharon Versyp to Katie Gearlds, who played for Purdue. Gearlds takes over a team that has missed the NCAA Tournament four straight years.

“Every day I drive to work and I'm like, 'My goodness, I get to coach this program,' ” said Gearlds, who coached Marian to NAIA Division II national championships in 2016 and 2017. “It's just surreal. It's like a kid right before Christmas..”

