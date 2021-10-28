2 Boilers, 1 Hoosier All-Big Ten preseason

Purdue was one of three Big Ten teams, along with Michigan and Illinois, to put two players on the preseason All-Big Ten men's basketball team, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Big Ten released the full 11-player list, which includes Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, forward Trevion Williams and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The rest of the team: Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Illinois guard Andre Curbelo, Michigan wing Caleb Houstan, Iowa forward Keegan Murray, Maryland guard Eric Ayala, and Rutgers wing Ron Harper Jr.

Baseball

Cruz receives Clemente award

Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy. Among other charitable works, the 41-year-old, a 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star, provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping feed 700 families.

Padres hire pitching coach

The San Diego Padres have hired Ruben Niebla from Cleveland as their pitching coach.

Basketball

Saint Francis men cruise in opener

Saint Francis junior Antwaan Cushingberry scored a game-high 30 points and junior Dan McKeeman added 24 as No. 24 Saint Francis cruised to a season-opening 117-58 win over Michigan-Dearborn at Hutzell Center. David Ejah added 11 points as 12 Cougars scored. Saint Francis shot 59.2% (42 of 71) from the field and 48.8% (20 of 41) on 3-pointers. McKeeman made 8 of 10 3-pointers and Cushingberry 5 of 10.

Tech women win season opener

Emma Tuominen scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Kyra Whitaker added 12 points as Indiana Tech overcame a poor-shooting night to beat host Huntington 61-50 at Platt Arena in the season opener for both teams. The Warriors shot 37.5% (21 of 56) from the field.

High Schools

Cadets tennis coaches retiring

Concordia announced Wednesday boys tennis coach Rick Hanauer and girls tennis coach Steve Butz are retiring. Butz led the girls program 10 years, winning five SAC titles and seven sectional championships. Hanauer led the boys team three of the last four years. The Cadets boys won a sectional title this fall.

MMA

Art Of Scrap 3 set for Saturday

The Art Of Scrap 3 mixed martial arts event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum Arena. Five local fighters will join three UFC veterans and a former Bellator world champion on the card. First responders will be admitted free of charge.

Volleyball

Tigers, Warriors on All-NLC team

Warsaw's Kylie Smith, Avery Hales and Kaylee Weeks – have been named to the Northern Lakes Volleyball All-Conference team, along with Leslie Vazquez of Wawasee. Warsaw's Melania Hawblitzel and Abby Sanner were honorable mentions, as was Wawasee's Dylan Konieczny.