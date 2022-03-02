Tourney favorite? There isn't one

INDIANAPOLIS – Maryland controlled the road to the women's Big Ten Tournament title for seven straight seasons. Five times, the Terrapins claimed the top prize and their only losses came in title games.

This week, their dominance could end.

Five teams arrived in Indianapolis this week with top-15 rankings, hopes of hosting NCAA Tournament games and a realistic shot of winning the league's most wide-open tourney in years.

“This is when you want to play your best basketball,” Iowa star Caitlin Clark said after Sunday's crucial victory over then-No. 6 Michigan. “And we're playing our best basketball.”

Clark, the nation's leader in scoring (27.5 points per game) and assists (8.3), makes anything possible.

After losing four straight to ranked foes in December and January and playing short-handed for much of the season, No. 11 Maryland (21-7) won nine of its last 10, including Feb. 14 at Iowa, and earned the lowest seed (No. 4) of its Big Ten era. Coach Brenda Freese isn't complaining.

“To lock up the double bye is huge, just given the fact that we don't have the depth that we've had in the past,” she said. “To have that extra day for your legs is going to make a big difference.”

Who else could challenge?

Top-seeded Ohio State (22-5) and third-seeded Michigan (22-5) have four losses in conference play – just like Maryland and Iowa – and all four begin play Friday.

Even fifth-seeded Indiana (19-7) is in the mix after spending most of the season in the top 10. But the Hoosiers played nine of their 16 league games over the final 22 days of the regular season and limped in with three straight losses. Indiana opens Thursday against either 12th-seeded Penn State or 13th-seeded Rutgers.

Though the Hoosiers are playing about an hour's drive from campus, it hasn't led to consistent success. Coach Teri Moren is just 4-7 in this tournament and Indiana has only reached the semifinals twice since winning its only tourney title in 2002.

Meanwhile, first-year Purdue coach Katie Gearlds will be back at a venue she knows well from her playing days. The former Boilermakers star won the Class 3A high school state title here in 2003 and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2007 Big Ten tourney. She was also Indiana's 2003 Miss Basketball.

Ninth-seeded Purdue (16-13 opens Thursday against eighth-seeded Michigan State (14-14).