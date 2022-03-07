Illinois holds off Iowa to win share of Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 20 Illinois beat No. 24 Iowa 74-72 Sunday night to win a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

The Fighting Illini's hopes for a conference crown were kept alive when Nebraska upset No. 10 Wisconsin earlier Sunday. They didn't let the opportunity go to waste, claiming at least a share of the Big Ten championship for the first time since winning it in 2004 and '05.

Illinois (22-8, 15-5) erased a 15-point first-half deficit. Alfonso Plummer led the charge back en route to 15 points. Coleman Hawkins added nine points and 11 rebounds.

NEBRASKA 74, No. 10 WISCONSIN 73: In Madison, Wisconsin, Alonzo Verge Jr. scored the Cornhuskers' last nine points, part of a 12-0 rally in the final minutes for Nebraska.

Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers (24-6, 15-5) missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright.

Davis was hurt when he was fouled on a layup try by Trey McGowens with 17:32 left. Davis went to the locker room and didn't return to the bench, and the Badgers said he was out with a lower body injury.

Davis averages 20.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. He scored 10 before being injured by McGowens, who was ejected.

MICHIGAN 75, No. 23 OHIO STATE 69: In Columbus, Ohio, DeVante' Jones scored 21 points to lead the Wolverines.

Fill-in coach Phil Martelli guided Michigan (17-13, 11-9) as coach Juwan Howard finished out his five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in a postgame handshake line.

Howard is expected back on the sidelines when the Big Ten tournament begins this week.

E.J. Liddell recorded his eighth double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Ohio State (19-10, 12-8).

RUTGERS 59, PENN STATE 58: In Piscataway, New Jersey, senior Ron Harper Jr. scored 15 points and hit a go-ahead free throw with 1:41 to play left the Scarlett Knights.

Caleb McConnell added two more free throws with 31.4 seconds left and Geo Baker made one to give the Rutgers (18-12, 12-8 Big Ten) a 59-55 lead with 17 seconds to play.

Sam Sessoms closed the lead to 59-58 with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play. He had a chance to win the game after Paul Mulcahy threw away an inbounds pass next to the Penn State bench with 4seconds left.

Sessoms took a cross-court pass and his contested 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.

MICHIGAN STATE 77, MARYLAND 67: In East Lansing, Michigan, Gabe Brown and Malik Hall led a key second-half surge to help Spartans coach Tom Izzo became the all-time Big Ten leader in career wins.

With his 663rd win at Michigan State, Izzo passed Indiana's Bob Knight for the most wins at a Big Ten school. Knight remains the leader in conference wins, with 353 to second-place Izzo's 322.

Maryland outscored the Spartans 32-15 in the first 121/2 minutes of the second half, cutting their 20-point halftime deficit to 61-58.

NORTHWESTERN 75, MINNESOTA 62: In Evanston, Illinois, Pete Nance had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Wildcats (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten).