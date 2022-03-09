Sophomores take center stage

It's a sophomore show at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis this week.

The conference is loaded with talented second-year players who made significant jumps from their freshman seasons to rank among the league's best players this year. Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, who improved his scoring average from seven points as a freshman to 20 points this season, was named the Big Ten Player of the Year on Tuesday. Purdue is led by sophomore stars Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey, and Iowa's Keegan Murray filled the gap left by two-time conference Player of the Year Luka Garza with a league-best 23.3 points per game on 55% shooting.

“For players that get an opportunity as a freshman to play, which Jaden and Zach did, they make a big jump into their sophomore year,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Not always, but you see that more than with any other year. You saw that with Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray. Any time you get into that second year, you have more experience, you understand things better.”

After a conference season that featured three-team race for the finish among Wisconsin, Illinois and Purdue – the Badgers and Fighting Illini split the title and Illinois earned the No. 1 seed – the postseason tournament is as wide open as it has been in years.

Here is a look ahead at the tournament, which kicks off this afternoon with Nebraska-Northwestern and Penn State-Minnesota matchups.

Favorite: Illinois

The Fighting Illini, the tournament's defending champion, earned the top seed after holding off Iowa on the season's final day, with an assist from a Badgers loss to lowly Nebraska. Although Purdue has defeated Illinois twice this season, no other team in the league possesses the Illini's combination of elite interior presence, playmaking guards, and consistent defensive intensity and execution.

Contenders: Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State

The Badgers defeated the Boilermakers twice this season and shared the conference title largely on the strength of late-game heroics from Davis and guard Brad Davison, which helped them go 11-1 in games decided by five points or fewer.

The Boilermakers and Hawkeyes have high-powered offenses led by Ivey and Murray, respectively, but have been inconsistent on defense for much of the season. Iowa's full-court press defense, which requires all-out intensity to execute, might be difficult to utilize in a tournament requiring teams to play games on consecutive days.

Ohio State, which reached the tournament final last season, struggled toward the end of this season. The Buckeyes feature one of the league's top inside-outside players in 6-foot-7 forward EJ Liddell. Freshman Malaki Branham has replaced much of the scoring from the departed Duane Washington Jr., the breakout star from the 2021 tournament.

Dark horse: Michigan

The No. 8 seed Wolverines, a preseason conference title favorite, played some of their best basketball late in the season, beating Michigan State and Ohio State in the final week, the latter on the road without star center Hunter Dickinson, who was battling a stomach bug.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard is returning from a five-game suspension as the Wolverines attempt to play their way off the bubble and into the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Michigan announced Monday that it had reinstated Howard, who was disciplined after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the side of the head while they were in a postgame handshake line.

“He's going to come in, he's going to bring that juice and we're going to match that intensity,” Michigan guard DeVante' Jones said Sunday after the Wolverines' 75-69 victory over Ohio State.

Dickinson, another sophomore, has developed an effective 3-point stroke to go along with his soft touch around the rim and physical defense. If five-star freshman Caleb Houstan is shooting well – he hit 48% from 3-point range in his last five games – Michigan is a threat. The Wolverines likely need one to win avoid playing in the NCAA Tournament's First Four.

Most desperate team: Indiana

The ninth-seeded Hoosiers are sitting directly on the NCAA Tournament bubble as they start tournament play. Conventional wisdom has it they need one win to have a shot at March Madness and two wins to feel secure.

“All I can do is talk to (the players) about it, try to push them in the right direction in terms of what's in front of us, what's staring us in the face,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “At the end of the day, we got to win. I've known that the last two weeks.”

The Hoosiers start the tournament against Michigan on Thursday. Michigan defeated IU 80-62 in Bloomington on Jan. 23.

Indiana enters the tournament losers of seven of its last nine contests.

Big Ten honors

Purdue's Trevion Williams was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday after averaging 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game behind Edey.

“I didn't expect anything less,” Williams said. “This year, I really committed to a role. A lot of players, it's hard for them to adapt to that, coming from being a starter to going to the bench. A lot of guys might look at that as an insult, but for me, it's never been about playing time, as long as Purdue wins. That's all it's about for me. I'm beyond grateful to be honored.”

Ivey was named a first-team All-Big Ten performer by coaches and media, and Edey was a second-team honoree, as was Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, his second straight year on the All-Big Ten list. Williams was named to the third team after a first-team selection in 2021.

Jackson-Davis was also named to the All-Defense Team, as was Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. Among the honorable mention honorees were Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic, Indiana guard Xavier Johnson and Hoosiers forward Race Thompson.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard won Coach of the Year honors.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

