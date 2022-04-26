Top Big Ten teams retool defenses over spring

Coordinator changes and heavy player personnel losses made it a spring of uncertainty for the top Big Ten defenses.

Start with Wisconsin, which has been in the national top five in total defense three straight years and lower than that just twice since 2014. The Badgers must replace eight of their top 10 tacklers.

Penn State, in the top 10 in scoring defense three of the last five seasons, has a new coordinator in Manny Diaz. The former Miami coach spent the spring fitting pieces together to compensate for the loss of as many as six players who could be drafted.

Defending conference champion Michigan, coming off its first College Football Playoff appearance, hired Jesse Minter as its coordinator after Mike Macdonald left after one year for the Baltimore Ravens. Minter must replace seven starters, including possible No. 1 draft pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Ohio State also is retooling its defense after it got exposed early last season against Oregon and again in a 42-27 loss to Michigan. Coordinator Kerry Coombs was fired, and Jim Knowles, who excelled as Oklahoma State's coordinator, was hired and began installing a 4-2-5 scheme.

“The biggest revelation of the spring was that regardless of talent, these players that we have, they want to learn. They soaked up everything I did,” Knowles said.

Quarterback quantity

There is plenty of starting quarterback experience around the league. Ten of the top 11 passers return, including the top three – C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Aidan O'Connell of Purdue and Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland.

Six teams, at most, are exploring their options.

New Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell will continue auditioning Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak, Jack Tuttle and Donaven McCulley in preseason practice.

Iowa opened up the competition between Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla.

Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito stood out in Illinois' spring game but will be pushed in the preseason when Artur Sitkowski returns from injury. Ryan Hilinski is first in line at Northwestern.

With J.J. McCarthy still recovering from a shoulder injury, an expected competition at Michigan didn't materialize between him and incumbent Cade McNamara.

At Nebraska, all signs point to Texas transfer Casey Thompson taking over for Adrian Martinez.

Season openers

The season opens Aug. 27 with Nebraska playing Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, and Wyoming visiting Illinois.

Other openers: Sept. 1, Penn State at Purdue; New Mexico State at Minnesota; Sept. 2, Illinois at Indiana; Western Michigan at Michigan State; Sept. 3, Notre Dame at Ohio State; South Dakota State at Iowa; Rutgers at Boston College; Buffalo at Maryland; Colorado State at Michigan; Illinois State at Wisconsin.