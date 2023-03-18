When the stakes are this high, having a short memory can be just as important has possessing a lot of talent. Christopher Newport’s men’s basketball team proved that on Saturday, when it won the NCAA Division III championship with a 74-72 victory over Mount Union at Memorial Coliseum.
“We have a really big saying on our team and it’s just, ‘Next play,’” Christopher Newport guard Matthew Brodie said after a come-from-behind victory in front of 1,268 spectators. “There are a lot of things that happen during a game and we try to really keep our heads on. In the huddle, we kept saying, ‘Next play, next play.’”
The second-ranked Captains trailed by 14 points in the first half, hindered by dismal shooting, before coach John Krikorian started using a bigger lineup to overcome the third-ranked Purple Raiders.
Christopher Newport’s tallest player, 6-foot-8 Trey Barber, won the game by slithering his way through two defenders and kissing a shot off the glass as the buzzer blared and confetti began falling onto the Coliseum court.
"I was hoping it would go in," Barber said. "I'm at a loss for words."
Barber finished with 25 points – he made 10 of 15 shots – and 10 rebounds. He scored 17 in the second half, as the Captains outscored the Purple Raiders 48-43. Barber's winning shot ended minutes of frenetic end-to-end action.
A pair of Brodie free throws had put Christopher Newport up 69-64 with 1:09 remaining, but Mount Union rallied with two close-range baskets by Christian Parker and a pair of Collen Gurley free throws to take a 70-69 lead.
After a 3-point play by Christopher Newport’s Ty Henderson, Gurley went the length of the court and dished a pass to Parker in the paint for a layup to tie it at 72 with 4.3 seconds remaining, and that set up Barber’s heroics.
“This group really embraced ‘brotherhood’ this year,” Krikorian said. “They’re an incredibly emotional group and they want to win so badly. When things aren’t going their way, they’re not afraid to tell someone, when they’re not pulling their weight, they tell them what’s up and what they need to do. It’s been like that all year and I just think it’s part of our DNA. As soon as the buzzer sounds, they love each other like brothers.”
It was the first national championship for Christopher Newport’s men’s basketball team (30-3) and only the third for a team sport in the history of the Newport News, Virginia, school. Its women’s basketball team, which played at the same time as the men but in Hartford, Connecticut, advanced to the championship game with a 56-51 victory Saturday over Rhode Island College.
Mount Union (30-3), which is in Alliance, Ohio, was paced by Parker, who had 31 points – making 12 of 28 shots – and 14 rebounds. Gurley had 16 points, using his shiftiness in the lane to rally the Purple Raiders, just as he'd done in the semifinal against Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“I just wanted to win,” Gurley said. “I wanted to find any way to win. I knew it was going to be a battle the whole 40 minutes."
Mount Union’s Jeffery Mansfield had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists before fouling out late.
Both Christopher Newport and Mount Union were in the title game for the first time.
“Christopher Newport is a hell of a basketball team,” Mount Union coach Mike Fuline said. “I thought every time they needed a bucket, obviously, Barber was pretty special tonight – including the last one. They’re very well coached and they’re just a very good team, a very physical, big Division III basketball team. This is obviously the greatest year we’ve ever had at Mount Union and that’s all because of who we have.”
Christopher Newport’s Jahn Hines had 18 points. Brodie and Caleb Furr added 12 apiece. The Captains shot 36.1% from the field, including 22.9% in a first half that saw them tagged with three shot-clock violations.
Mount Union shot 43.5%, including 34.3% in the first half, but it was ultimately out-rebounded 47-41.
The Division III Final Four, which also had Swarthmore and Wisconsin-Whitewater this year, will remain at the Coliseum at least through 2026.