Their shooting was dismal and they looked overmatched early in the first half. But the Christopher Newport men’s basketball team wasn’t rattled.
“These guys, this is the most unique team I’ve ever coached in 25 years,” Captains coach John Krikorian said. “They find a way. There’s no quit in them. They actually thrive on being down.”
The Captains rallied from a 14-point deficit, battering bigger Mount Union, and captured the NCAA Division III national championship with a 74-72 victory Saturday in front of 1,268 spectators at Memorial Coliseum.
Second-ranked Christopher Newport’s tallest player, 6-foot-8 Trey Barber, won the game by slithering his way through two defenders and kissing a shot off the glass as the buzzer blared and confetti began falling onto court at the Coliseum, which will continue to host the Final Four through at least 2026.
"I was hoping it would go in," Barber said. "I'm at a loss for words."
Barber finished with 25 points – he made 10 of 15 shots – and 10 rebounds. He scored 17 in the second half, as the Captains outscored the Purple Raiders 48-43. Barber's winning shot halted minutes of frenetic end-to-end action.
A pair of Matthew Brodie free throws had put Christopher Newport up 69-64 with 1:09 remaining, but Mount Union rallied with two close-range baskets by Christian Parker and a pair of Collen Gurley free throws to take a 70-69 lead.
After a 3-point play by Christopher Newport’s Ty Henderson, Gurley went the length of the court and dished a pass to Parker in the paint for a layup to tie it at 72 with 4.3 seconds remaining, setting up Barber’s heroics.
“We’re never going to quit,” third-ranked Mount Union coach Mike Fuline said. “We’re going to continue to fight. I think that showed until the last seconds. When you have a group like that, from a coaching perspective, it makes it enjoyable and fulfilling.”
Both teams were in the final for the first time and finished 30-3. It was the third national championship for a team from Christopher Newport, which is in Newport News, Virginia.
Mount Union, which is in Alliance, Ohio, was paced by Parker, who had 31 points – making 12 of 28 shots – and 14 rebounds. Gurley had 16 points, using his shiftiness in the lane to rally the Purple Raiders, just as he'd done in the semifinal against Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Christopher Newport’s Jahn Hines had 18 points. Brodie and Caleb Furr added 12 apiece.
The Captains shot 36.1% from the field, including 22.9% in the first half. Mount Union shot 43.5%, including 34.3% in the first half, but was out-rebounded 47-41.
“We have a really big saying on our team and it’s just, ‘Next play,’” Brodie said. “There are a lot of things that happen during a game and we try to really keep our heads on. In the huddle, we kept saying, ‘Next play, next play.’”