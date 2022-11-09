Purdue received a letter of intent from Indianapolis native Myles Colvin on Wednesday's college basketball early National Signing Day, officially making the 6-foot-4 guard the first member of the Boilermakers' 2023 recruiting class.
Colvin is the son of former Boilermakers and Bears and Patriots linebacker Rosevelt Colvin, who was a two-time All-Big Ten performer for Purdue. Myles Colvin's sister, Raven Colvin, plays volleyball for the Boilers.
Myles Colvin is the No. 69 player in the country, according to 247 Sports, up significantly from his ranking before the summer AAU season. He is considered the No. 3 prospect in Indiana, though Purdue coach Matt Painter believes he is underrated.
"I feel he is the best player in the state and one of the top-25 players in the country," Painter said in a statement. "He has a tremendous upside and is going to be very functional in today’s game with his athleticism and skill level.
"He’s going to have a tremendous career at Purdue. He has great positional size and he has really worked on his skill from shooting 3s, making pull-ups and getting to the basket."
Hoosiers sign Cupps, Newton to sign today
Indiana got a letter of intent from 6-2 point guard Gabe Cupps, a Dayton, Ohio, native who is the No. 108 player in his class. Cupps, who averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 assists and two steals during his junior season of high school basketball, played in the Bill Hensley Memorial Run N Slam in Fort Wayne this summer with his AAU team and showed off a smooth-looking jumper and active feet in on-ball defense.
“The biggest thing that draws me to them is just the challenge that it poses of bringing Indiana basketball back to the top," Cupps told On3 of his decision to play for the Hoosiers. "Coach Woodson is there to get Indiana winning and back where they’re meant to be. I think that’s really intriguing because I’ve always been one to try to go for a challenge. If you can do that at Indiana, the payoff is endless."
Indiana's other commitment, Covington, Georgia, guard Jakai Newton, the No. 86 player in the country, reportedly plans to sign his Letter of Intent today. He will miss the early part of his senior high school season because of a knee injury which has kept him out since May. He plans to return in January or February.
Hoosiers, Boilers women sign top 25 classes
Indiana women's basketball received Letters of Intent from 6-1 guards Jules LaMendola of Coppell, Texas, and Lenée Beaumont of Lisle, Illinois. LaMendola is the No. 52 player in the country, according to ESPN's rankings and a "tough winner," per IU coach Teri Moren, while Beaumont is ranked 83rd in her class and "is very skilled with great size," Moren said.
Indiana's class is No. 20 nationally, per ESPN. One spot lower, at No. 21, is Purdue, which received five Letters of Intent in the first full class under second-year coach Katie Gearlds.
South Bend Washington guard Rashunda Jones (No. 79) and 6-2 forward Mary Ashley Groot (No. 97) are top 100 prospects in the class, while Kokomo native McKenna Layden is the sister of Boilermakers junior guard Madison Layden. Barrington, Illinois, guard Sophie Swanson and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, guard Emily Monson round out the class.
"We wanted to have a big class," Gearlds said in a statement. "We wanted to hit a home run with talent, obviously, but we wanted to add culture pieces. I think we did that."
Irish sign five-star
Notre Dame women's basketball got just one Letter of Intent on Wednesday, but it was a significant one as the Irish signed 6-2 guard Emma Risch, the No. 20 player in the country and the biggest riser up ESPN's rankings this summer (she started at No. 64).
“Emma is one of the best shooters I’ve seen in a very long time,” Irish coach Niele Ivey said.