The college football transfer portal re-opened April 15 and will be open until April 30, giving undergraduate players 15 days to decide whether they want to enter the portal or, in effect, stick with their teams through the start of the 2023 season (graduate transfers can enter the portal at any time).
Not yet a week into the portal window, there has been some important movement for some of the teams from Indiana.
Here's a look at some roster movement this week.
Notre Dame's Styles enters portal
Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. entered the portal Friday.
Styles caught 24 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman in 2021 and notched 30 receptions for 340 yards last year. He reportedly plans to play cornerback at his next school, believing that is his most likely route to the NFL. He played cornerback in high school and took reps there with the Irish this spring. He has two years of eligibility left.
Styles' younger brother, Sonny Styles, plays defensive back for Ohio State and his father, Lorenzo Styles, played linebacker for the Buckeyes.
Styles showed significant promise as a freshman in '21, but was a disappointment last fall, failing to mature into the go-to receiver many projected he would be and leaving Notre Dame's pass-catching corps extremely thin behind tight end Michael Mayer. His role diminished as the season went on and he caught just six passes over the final five games, including zero in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina. Arguably the most explosive play of his Irish career came on one of Notre Dame's first snaps of the 2022 season, a curl he turned into a huge gain to set up a field goal against Ohio State.
We 👀 you @LorenzoStyles_ pic.twitter.com/fs8rwlg13R— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 3, 2022
He also caught a 29-yard touchdown pass in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State at the end of the 2021 season, part of an eight-catch, 136-yard performance in the 37-35 Irish loss.
With Notre Dame bringing in a trio of highly-touted freshmen receivers in Jaden Greathouse, Braylon James and Rico Flores, the receiving depth chart was going to be somewhat more crowded this year, hence Styles getting some work at corner. Had he stuck around with the Irish, he could've been a competent backup on either side of the ball – he had drawn high marks for his early work with the defensive backs – so losing him is a blow, even if it's not as big of one as it would've seemed after the 2021 campaign.
Still, Notre Dame has now lost two receivers it expected to contribute this year within the last week with Styles entering the portal and Virginia Tech transfer Kaleb Smith medically retiring. Even with Greathouse, James and Flores in the fold, the Irish might want to bring in another veteran wideout, if only to add some depth next to all the youth at the position. Receiver remains one of the team's biggest question marks heading into 2023.
IU's Mullen enters portal
Indiana cornerback Trevell Mullen has entered the transfer portal, he announced.
Mullen, brother of former Indiana All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen, was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, ranked No. 254 nationally and 30th among cornerbacks by 247 Sports and considered a top 200 recruit by ESPN. He did not play as a true freshman last season, though he was scout team player of the week the week of Indiana's game against Rutgers in October. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native has four years of eligibility left.
"First I would like to start off by saying how grateful I am to come to Indiana University and get an opportunity to practice and take the field with my brothers," Mullen wrote in a statement on social media. "I would also like to thank my brother Tiawan Mullen for taking me under his wing when I stepped foot on campus and for helping me develop during my time here.
"I would like to thank (cornerbacks) Coach (Brandon) Shelby and Coach (Tom) Allen and the rest of the coaching staff for treating me like family and helping me develop at this level."
Indiana has seen an exodus at cornerback since the end of last season with Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams headed for the NFL and top reserve Chris Keys plus backups Brylan Lanier and Lem Watley-Neely jumping into the portal in addition to the younger Mullen.
Indiana added Jamier Johnson (Texas), Nicolas Toomer (Stanford) and Kobee Minor (Texas Tech) from the portal to try to plug some of those holes and the Hoosiers like redshirt freshman James Monds III there, as well. It's not great for Indiana to lose one of its top recruits in the 2022 class, but with Tiawan Mullen gone there was little tying Trevell Mullen to the program and if he wasn't going to see much playing time for a second straight year it would make sense he would try to find it elsewhere. The guess here is the transfers Indiana brought in established themselves at the top of the depth chart in the spring, leaving fewer snaps for the fall than Mullen would have liked.
Boilers bring in transfer CB
Purdue received a commitment from transfer cornerback Marquis Wilson, previously of Penn State, to play for the Boilermakers in the fall.
Wilson has one year of eligibility left after spending four years with the Nittany Lions, playing 38 games with two starts. Last season, he played in 10 games, notching 18 tackles, 1 1/2 for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Marquis Wilson is going to be a problem for opposing quarterbacks #WeAre pic.twitter.com/G0CwLk4RNQ— The Penn State 365 Podcast (@PSU365) August 11, 2022
The 5-11, 180-pound Wilson was a four-star recruit out of high school, per 247 Sports.
He will join a cornerbacks room that lost honorable mention All-Big Ten pick Cory Trice and 2017 Indiana Mr. Football Reese Taylor to the NFL and will compete with sixth-year senior Jamari Brown and senior Tee Denson for snaps. Purdue played a three-cornerback rotation for much of last season (when Trice was healthy) and might do so again in the fall.