While five turnovers by the Saint Francis offense ultimately led to the Cougars’ 37-10 loss at home Saturday to now-No. 9 Marian in the Franciscan Bowl, Dekahri Jones played a crucial role in keeping USF within striking distance.
He posted a team-high nine total tackles, including six solo, as the Knights led just 14-10 at halftime before the visitors broke out for 23 second-half points.
After battling offensive linemen that routinely outweighed him by 50 to 60 pounds or more last season as a defensive end, Jones moved to outside linebacker this fall, dropping about 20 pounds. Now weighing 205, Jones has used his more pronounced quickness to rank third on the team in total tackles through the Cougars’ 3-3 start.
While a 1-2 start in MSFA Mideast League play might have quashed USF’s playoff hopes, Jones and the Cougars could still spoil the dreams of a division championship contender Saturday at No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan.
“We’re trying to ruin seasons, especially (Indiana Wesleyan),” Jones said. “Our goal from here on out, everyone we face feels us and feels us with the ‘L’ at the end of the day.”
The Wildcats escaped Bishop D’Arcy Stadium last fall with a 23-21 victory on a last-second field goal. That stinging loss has provided Jones and the Cougars ample motivation this week.
“It’s still very fresh,” Jones said of last year’s defeat. “Coming into the game, we think we’re going to beat them because we’ve never lost on their field. (The late game-winning score is) not something that, speaking for the defense, we’re going to allow to happen again.”
Trine QB receives weekly honor
Trine senior quarterback Alex Price was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s offensive player of the week after rallying the 6-1 Thunder from a 15-point deficit to a 39-37 triple-overtime victory over Olivet.
On Saturday, Price amassed 443 yards of offense, the second-best single-game total by any player in Trine’s time in Division III.
Price has thrown for 1,561 yards (100-of-163 passing) and 11 touchdowns while also leading the Thunder in rushing attempts and yardage.
“Alex was very precise with his reads,” Trine head coach Troy Abbs said. “We put a ton on his shoulders every play and he stepped up on Saturday.”
The Thunder are in the MIAA race at 2-1, behind undefeated co-leaders Albion and Alma (both 6-0, 2-0).
Trine, which lost to Alma on Oct. 1, plays host to Albion on Saturday.
Trine and Albion have each won a league-best five MIAA titles since 2008.
“This is the game that our guys circle on the calendar,” Abbs said. “Our best players have to play their best. We have to take care of the ball and respond to adversity when it comes.”