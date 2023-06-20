David Belville has been hired to coach the men's and women's golf teams at Saint Francis, the school announced Tuesday.
Belville will also continue to serve as director of golf at Cherry Hill Golf Club in Fort Wayne.
“It is with great excitement that we introduce David Belville as our next head men’s and women’s golf coach,” athletic director Mike McCaffrey said in a news release. “David’s knowledge of the game, both as a player and instructor, will be a tremendous benefit to our student-athletes. I am anxious to get him on board and working with the teams.”
Belville succeeds Corey Potts, who left Saint Francis due to an extended role with Terex Corporation in Fort Wayne.
“I can’t thank Corey Potts enough for what he has done for our program,” McCaffrey said. “As one of the most accomplished golfers in USF history, his commitment to making sure the program was left in good hands was evident throughout this process. We wish him well and look forward to Coach Belville taking the baton and running with it.”
Belville previously served as an assistant golf pro with Elks Blue River Country Club in Shelbyville; Harbour Trees Golf Club in Noblesville; Anderson Country Club in Anderson; and Honeywell Golf Course in Wabash. He achieved Class A status with the PGA of America in 1991 after being part of the PGA of America’s apprentice program and has played in hundreds of amateur and professional tournaments.
He won the 2021 Fort Wayne Senior Golf city championship. Belville’s past coaching experience includes North Side and Concordia Lutheran high school teams in Fort Wayne.