The road to Fort Wayne started Monday for the 64 teams which received invitations to the men’s basketball Division III NCAA Tournament.
The tournament gets underway Friday at 16 host sites across the country and will culminate with the semifinals and finals at Memorial Coliseum on March 16 and 18.
“Our committee loves Fort Wayne, they do an incredible job of hosting,” said Sara Quatrocky the NCAA committee chair for the men’s Division III tournament. “We have the benefit of just kind of showing up and everything’s taken care of. For us as a national committee, we are very fortunate they take such pride in hosting this event.
“It means something to that community because basketball is everything in Indiana. ... We just know no matter where those teams are from they’re going to have a great experience.”
Quatrocky said the tournament had already sold tickets to the games in Fort Wayne prior to the bracket being revealed Monday afternoon.
There will be no local favorite in the Summit City for the semifinals or finals. Trine and Manchester, entered their conference tournaments with chances to play their way into the field, but suffered upset losses. Trine fell against Hope and Manchester lost to Rose-Hulman, defeats which not only kept those teams from winning their conferences’ automatic bids to the tournament, but also lessened their chances of grabbing at-large bids. Neither made the field.
The 2022 men’s national title went to Randolph-Macon, which defeated Elmhurst 75-45 at the Coliseum. That was the first national championship for the Yellow Jackets and they are one of the favorites in this year’s bracket, entering the tournament with a 27-1 record.
Randolph-Macon, out of Ashland, Virginia, was one of the nation’s best teams in 2021, as well, but no tournament was held that season because not enough teams played during the coronavirus pandemic. The Yellow Jackets did win an unofficial national title that year, beating Trine 69-55 in an exhibition battle of two teams which went undefeated during their regular seasons and won their conference tournaments.
Among the other teams with a chance to reach Fort Wayne this year are Christopher-Newport (24-3), Swarthmore (24-3) and Rowan (22-5). Many of the teams are from the mid-Atlantic and northeast regions of the country, though the tournament selection committee tried to expand its horizons as much as possible.
“We really tried to work our magic to really make that special experience within the bracket, to make it as national as possible,” Quatrocky said.
The Summit City hosted the tournament championship last year and in 2019 and will do so each year through at least 2026. Visit Fort Wayne, which puts on the event in conjunction with Manchester University and the Coliseum, estimates the economic impact of the event at $650,000 annually.
On Monday, in celebration of the bracket reveal, 10 Fort Wayne structures changed their exterior lighting to NCAA blue, including the Coliseum’s digital board, the Parkview Field digital board and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge.
Three-game ticket packages for the semifinals and final are on sale at https://www.ticketmaster.com/ncaa-division-iii-mens-basketball-championship-tickets/artist/1802268 for $45. Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 12.
Trine’s women
headed to St. Louis
The Trine women (21-6), who shared the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season championship with Hope, lost to the Flying Dutch in the conference tournament title game but were an at-large selection for the tournament and will play Washington University in St. Louis (17-8) in a first-round matchup at 6:15 p.m. Friday. The game will take place in the Dubuque, Iowa, pod, hosted by Loras College. The winner will face the winner of a matchup between Loras and Knox College for a trip to the Sweet 16 on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
The Thunder reached the semifinals of last season’s tournament before falling to eventual national champion Hope, 57-52.