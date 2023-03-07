INDIANAPOLIS – During his media scrum at the NFL Combine in the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday – a part of the league’s pre-draft extravaganza in which prospective professionals stand at a podium and field rapid-fire questions from all comers for 15 minutes – former Bishop Dwenger and Wisconsin standout Joe Tippmann was asked about what he likes to do most as an offensive lineman.
Tippmann didn’t hesitate: “Run the ball.”
That mindset was forged during the Fort Wayne native’s years in grind-it-out, run-dominant offensive systems with the Saints and Badgers and it is not just a pithy slogan. It is part of a football philosophy which taken him to the cusp of the NFL and made him one of the more sought-after interior offensive line prospects in the upcoming draft.
“You have to be a dog,” Tippmann said, when asked what it takes to be a good run-blocker. “You have to be able to come in at the beginning of a game and say, ‘I’m going to impose my will on you for the rest of this game.’ Especially at Wisconsin, we’re going to line up and we know we’re going to run the ball and you know we’re going to run the ball and you just have to be a dog and do it successfully.”
Tippmann was a four-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class after leading Bishop Dwenger to the 2018 Class 4A state championship and earning Indiana Mr. Football honors for offensive linemen. He spent his early years at Wisconsin training as a guard, but moved into the starting center slot at the beginning of the 2021 campaign and excelled there for two years, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in both campaigns.
His performance in his two seasons as a starter with the Badgers, in addition to his enormous size and strength, have put him in position to become the latest in a string of players from northeast Indiana to reach the NFL in the last half-decade. A list that includes Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Rams receiver Ben Skowronek, Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge, Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill and former Giants receiver Austin Mack.
Tippmann could follow in the footsteps of Dwenger grad Jason Fabini, who played 11 NFL seasons as an offensive lineman from 1998 to 2008.
“I know a lot of kids back from Fort Wayne, they look up to me and it’s an awesome feeling to know I’m finally doing it,” Tippmann said.
He has known reacing this level was possible since Wisconsin started recruiting him in high school. The Badgers have a history of producing NFL trench specialists, and that was one of the reasons he decided that was program for him. Now, he is poised to extend the streak of drafts in which at least one Wisconsin lineman has been picked to five.
Tippmann might also be poised to be the earliest draft pick among the recent string of Wisconsin linemen to enter the league. None have been picked in the first two rounds since tackle Ryan Ramczyk went at the end of the first round in 2017. Tippmann is projected as a mid-round selection, but some experts have him pegged for as high as the second round.
Much will depend on how the NFL views Tippmann’s size. He stood 6-foot-6 and weighed 313 pounds with 32 3/4-inch arms at the Combine, significantly bigger than fellow top center prospects Luke Wypler of Ohio State (6-3, 303 pounds, 31 5/8 arms) and John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota (6-3 1/2, 301, 32 5/8). Tippmann believes his size is an asset at center because he can extend his arms to keep rushers off of him. NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein tends to agree.
“Tippmann is taller than your average center, but he can bend enough to neutralize at the point of attack,” Zierlein writes. “He’s a fluid move blocker who can make wide pulls, climbing cut-offs and adjustments to moving targets in space.
“He’s recognized for his football intelligence in the pivot and is an effective communicator. ... Tippmann’s size, strength, smarts and athleticism should help him become a starter in the NFL.”
But Tippmann did not get a chance to demonstrate that athleticism at the Combine, as he did not go through the strength, agility or speed workouts at the event.
He was listed as one of college football’s biggest physical “freaks” by The Athletic prior to the 2022 campaign, reportedly capable of squatting 635 pounds and bench pressing 455 with elite lateral quickness for a player his size. He will have another chance to prove his athletic bona fides to the NFL at Wisconsin’s Pro Day on March 23.
If the league wants more information, scouts can simply ask nose tackle prospect Keeanu Benton, a former Badger who has squared off with Tippmann for the last four seasons.
“He’s a monster,” says Benton, who emphasized the degree to which his battles with Tippmann in practice made both of them better.
In the lead-up to the draft, Tippmann has been working with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Paul Alexander, who believes his protégé will be a starter very early in his NFL career. Alexander has worked especially hard to hone Tippmann’s skills as a guard, in case he is asked to move there.
“I’m doing a lot of reps, taking guard sets and also taking center sets so I have that easy transition between the positions,” said Tippmann, who has had formal interviews with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had one scheduled with the Washington Commanders.
“The possibility of guard is something that’s definitely been brought up and it’s something I’m completely for. Whatever can get me on the field and help the team win games.”