This year’s Heisman Trophy race took a series of wild turns.
In the preseason, when it appeared as though Alabama and Ohio State were clearly a cut above the rest of the sport, Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud and Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs were among the favorites, with Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. thought to have a chance at becoming the first defense-only player to win college football’s highest honor.
As the season began and defending national champion Georgia again established itself as one of the nation’s premier groups despite losing five first-round picks from last season’s defense, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV began to gain momentum.
Then, when Tennessee defeated Alabama in the best game of the season in October, Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker took the lead in the race, but his candidacy took a hit with losses to Georgia and South Carolina and a season-ending ACL injury.
For a while, it appeared as though the undefeated showdown between Ohio State and Michigan at the end of the regular season would hand the trophy to the star of the winning team, Stroud for the Buckeyes and running back Blake Corum for the Wolverines. Then Corum got hurt and missed most of the game as Michigan rolled to a 45-23 win.
In the final weeks of the campaign, USC quarterback Caleb Williams emerged as the favorite and very likely winner as he passed and ran the Trojans to the edge of the College Football Playoff.
The 88th Heisman Trophy will be presented Saturday night at the Lincoln Center in New York, with Bennett, Stroud, Williams and TCU quarterback Max Duggan attending as finalists. Here’s how I saw the race in the end.
3. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Corum likely would be holding the trophy had he been healthy enough to replicate what his backup, Donovan Edwards, was able to do against Ohio State (22 carries, 216 yards, two touchdowns). Instead, the knee injury he suffered against Illinois will keep him out the rest of the season.
Still, the 5-foot-8 junior from Marshall, Virginia deserves recognition for his role as the lead back in the nation’s premier rushing offense and helping the Wolverines go 11-0 in games he started. For much of the season, Michigan’s offense consisted primarily of Corum bowling his way to the second level for 5-12 yards at a time, over and over again, until the defense, exhausted, let him loose for a big gain.
Michigan handed the ball to Corum at least 25 times in six of the seven Big Ten games for which he was healthy (he had 18 carries for 108 yards in the first against Illinois before getting hurt) and he responded with 1,463 rushing yards, 5.9 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns, which were fourth nationally despite him missing the last 2 1/2 games.
His injury keeps him from hoisting the trophy, but Corum carried a Herculean load for one of the nation’s best teams.
2. Max Duggan, QB, TCU
It’s not often a player has a Heisman moment in a loss, but Duggan nearly did in the Big 12 championship game last week, when he led the Horned Frogs to a tying touchdown drive in the final minutes of regulation against Kansas State with 95 rushing yards on an 80-yard drive (a penalty backed the Horned Frogs up in the midst of the possession). By the time he threw the game-tying 2-point conversion pass, Duggan was visibly exhausted, kneeling on the field in the aftermath of the tying play.
He bounced back enough to lead TCU to the shadow of the goal line in overtime before the Wildcats stuffed a pair of Kendre Miller runs and kicked a field goal to win.
TCU was one of the top stories of the college football season, going from 5-7 last year and unranked in the preseason this year to 12-1 and the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff in its first season under coach Sonny Dykes.
Duggan, a four-year starter, was the main engine of that turnaround, throwing for 3,321 yards (nine yards per attempt) and 30 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He also ran for more than 400 yards, added six TDs on the ground and led TCU to five one-possession victories.
He’d be a deserving Heisman winner in many years.
1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
As a Heisman Trophy voter, I believe I am an independent-minded arbiter. I will vote for the experts’ anointed winner, but only if I also come to the conclusion he is the best choice.
This season, I had planned to vote for Corum, until his injury, and then had wanted to pick Duggan over Williams. USC has more talent, my reasoning went, Williams has more help. Plus, he played a weak slate of defenses in the Pac-12.
But as I researched the case for both players, I came to an inescapable conclusion: Williams had the better season.
The Oklahoma transfer, who departed Norman for Los Angeles shortly after coach Lincoln Riley made the same move, had a better passer rating than Duggan (167.9 to 165.5), more total touchdowns (47 to 36), more passing yards (4,075 to 3,321), the same number of interceptions (four) and virtually identical yards per pass attempt (9.1 to nine). USC played weak defenses – the Trojans’ 13 opponents averaged 87th-best of 130 FBS teams in opponent yards per play – but so did TCU (76th-best opponent yards per play on average) and Duggan padded his stats with an FCS win over Tarleton State.
In addition, Williams had to make up for a USC defense which struggled all season, giving up 27.9 points per game, No. 81 nationally and keeping the Trojans from running away from anyone.
As a Notre Dame beat writer, I had the chance to watch Williams on a down-to-down basis when he made the difference in a 38-27 win over the Irish. Notre Dame got tremendous rush against USC’s leaky offensive line, but Williams made them miss over and over. His ability to escape the pocket had a very good, disciplined defense in knots for a full 60 minutes. He even kept Notre Dame’s vaunted punt-block unit off the field with two excellent pooch punts for 84 total yards.
“He’s got huge legs, he’s like a running back back there at times,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “But he’s got an arm of a great quarterback. He’s really difficult to bring down. And he’s a special player.”
USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, which knocked the Trojans out of the CFP field, took some of the shine off Williams’ finishing kick, but it shouldn’t have. He threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns despite having his running ability sapped by a significant hamstring injury. That’s a Heisman performance, even in defeat.
