Ball State’s offensive line has had a distinctly northeast Indiana flavor recently.
The Cardinals had three local linemen on their depth chart last season in starting left guard Damon Kaylor out of Huntington North, and freshmen Chris Hood from East Noble and Cole Mosier from Columbia City. The season prior, former Norwell standout Curtis Blackwell ended his run as a five-year starter.
In February, Ball State dipped into the transfer portal for more Fort Wayne trench talent, signing former Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Luke Wiginton, who had played for Indiana the previous three years.
“Northeast Indiana football was growing when I was there and it’s continuing to grow in terms of its college football presence,” said Wiginton, who won a Class 4A state championship with Dwenger in 2018. “It’s awesome because it’s a hot bed of gritty, hard-working guys that want to make a difference for whichever team they decide to go play for.”
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Wiginton will have a chance to make a difference this fall for the Cardinals after receiving a degree in psychology from IU in 3 1/2 years. After earning co-offensive scout team player of the week twice as a redshirt sophomore with the Hoosiers in 2022, the former three-star recruit moved on to pursue a master’s in social work from Ball State. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Wiginton joins an offensive line that brings back four players with starting experience including All-MAC center Ethan Crowe and Kaylor, a Michigan State transfer. He is entering his third year as a starter for the Cardinals and is a preseason All-MAC pick via Athlon. Wiginton will back up Kaylor at right tackle while Mosier is the backup left tackle behind returning starter Corey Stewart.
“They’ve definitely played together for a long time, which is great,” Wiginton said of the Cardinals’ experienced offensive front. “You can see it on film, the chemistry is there. You always say with the offensive line, you need five guys on the same page or the same heartbeat.
“These guys do it fantastically, better than a lot of groups I’ve seen, because of the time they’ve spent together and because of how (offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Colin) Johnson prepares us. We as a unit operate really well together overall out there, which is so important.”
The depth and experience on the line could be instrumental in pushing Ball State back to bowl eligibility after it missed out on the postseason last year. Needing a win in their season finale against Miami (Ohio) to reach a bowl, the Cardinals led 17-6 with less than seven minutes left but gave up two touchdowns down the stretch, including a 34-yarder to Wiginton’s former IU teammate Miles Marshall, and lost 18-17 to finish 5-7 and 3-5 in the Mid-American Conference.
As they try to erase that memory and reach a third bowl game in four seasons, the Cardinals, in their eighth year under coach Mike Neu, have assembled an intriguing collection of offensive talent. At quarterback, the Cardinals brought in Texas State transfer Layne Hatcher, who threw 84 touchdowns and passed for more than 10,000 yards in four years with the Bobcats and at Arkansas State after initially signing with Alabama as a three-star recruit in the 2018 class. He’s been pushed in fall camp by freshman Kadin Semonza. Neu called the competition a dead heat, though he gave the starting job to the more experienced player to open the season.
Ball State lost its best offensive player from last season in running back Carson Steele, who led the MAC and ranked ninth nationally in rushing yards with 1,556 as a sophomore before transferring to UCLA. To fill that void, the Cardinals brought in Steele’s fellow first-team All-MAC running back Marquez Cooper, who transferred from Kent State after rushing for more than 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
“Coop is a really fun player to watch and block for really because he’s shifty,” Wiginton said of the 5-6 back. “He’ll be tangled up and before you know it he’s gone and he’s bursting for a 40-yard touchdown. He’s a really electrifying player.”
The Cardinals also added another of Wiginton’s former IU teammates in running back Charlie Spegal, a walk-on with the Hoosiers who ran for a state-record 10,867 yards and scored 175 touchdowns in high school at New Palestine.
The Cardinals lost top receivers Jayson Jackson and Yo’Heinz Tyler but bring back 6-6 All-MAC tight end Brady Hunt, who caught 46 passes for 498 yards and five scores last year. Former East Noble standout Nick Munson, a redshirt freshman who appeared in three games last year, earned a spot on the two-deep at receiver.
The Cardinals also return All-MAC linebacker Clayton Coll, who led them in tackles last season with 110, including seven for loss. He leads an experienced group of linebackers that also includes Sidney Houston Jr. and Cole Pearce.
Ball State faces two titanic tests to open the season with road matchups Saturday at Kentucky and Sept. 9 at two-time defending national champion Georgia. Cooper had 130 total yards and a touchdown for the Golden Flashes in their 39-22 loss to the Bulldogs last year.
“We strap our helmets on the same way they do on Saturday,” Wiginton said. “We’re just trying to approach it like it’s another football game because at the end of the day that’s what it is. Anyone has a chance to win any football game on any given Saturday and we believe that. We’re going to go in there and play our football and see what happens.
“I’m blessed to have this opportunity to be here at Ball State and be part of a team with great guys and great coaches, and I’m fired up to go win some football games this year.”